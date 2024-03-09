Willie Nelson, 90, Refuses to Stop Performing Despite Health Concerns: Report
Courageous country legend Willie Nelson is determined to keep on performing at 90 years old, even though he's reportedly so crippled by agonizing pain that he can barely walk or stand for extended periods of time, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to a recent report, Willie refuses to let his age or increasing health concerns keep him off the stage.
Although people around the Blue Eyes Crying in the Rain singer allegedly fear a terrible crisis will hit, insiders claimed the leather-faced cowboy has vowed to die with his boots on — while on the road!
"His body aches and gives him pain but he's determined to brave through it and keep on performing even if it kills him, which it just might do," a concerned pal dished to the National Enquirer.
"It's no secret Willie's been plaything though the pain for years and shrugging off his medical emergencies and ailments, but the older he gets the harder it's becoming to stay mobile," the source confided.
The country legend may still be hitting the road and entertaining fans, but his age has caught up to him. These days, he performs sitting down because of debilitating pain in his legs.
After more than a half-century of heavy partying, grueling tours, and a string of medical issues, many friends are reportedly surprised the lifelong smoker, who turns 91 on April 29, has lived this long, let alone has the energy and strength to perform.
One of the Whiskey River singer's lungs collapsed in 1981 and again in 2008. In 2019, he was diagnosed with emphysema, a chronic lung condition that makes breathing difficult.
In 2020, Willie battled through a horrible bout of COVID that had loved ones fearing he wasn't going to make it. In addition to his breathing concerns, he has also endured pain from a ruptured bicep and torn rotator cuff in recent times.
"He needs help getting on and off stage and can't even perform standing up anymore and then needs a helping hand up from his chair," the insider said of the country legend.
"Willie laughs off concerns about his health and ignores his family's pleas to slow down, but people around him worry it won't be long before his body totally breaks down."
As OK Magazine.com reported, Willie revealed he no longer smokes or drinks in a recent interview.
"That's added a few days to my life, I'm sure," the country singer admitted.
Willie noted that while his hearing is "not the best," he still has "a good time."