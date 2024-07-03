Florida Mom Who Locked Adopted Son, 14, in Box as Punishment WILL NOT Serve Jail Time After Shocking Guilty Plea — as She Claims 'I Love My Kids'

The mother who locked her adopted teenage son in a box as punishment for acting out will not face any jail time after she pleaded guilty to the charges late last month, RadarOnline.com can report.

In a shocking development to come after Tracy Ferriter, 48, pleaded guilty to first-degree aggravated child abuse, third-degree felony false imprisonment, and third-degree child neglect on June 24, it was revealed that she would not be incarcerated for her crimes.