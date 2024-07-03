The fatal dose was sent to Perry via U.S. post from drug dealers whom he was introduced to online, a law enforcement source said.

Charlie Sheen 's ex-wife, Brooke Mueller , was previously questioned by authorities in conjunction with Perry's death from a fatal dose of ketamine on Oct. 28 last year.

A second female celebrity friend of Matthew Perry is now suspected of involvement in his death in yet another shocking twist to the case, RadarOnline.com has learned.

There are also photos of Perry and the celebrity at a doctor's office who prescribes ketamine, according to the source, who claimed the two may have referred each other to their own doctors when their drug stashes ran low.

According to an insider who spoke with In Touch , Perry and the second star were "walking pharmacies," adding that the two would discuss their addictions and personal lives during late-night chats.

A multi-pronged investigation into his death involving the Los Angeles Police Department, the U.S. Postal Service, and the Drug Enforcement Agency is expected to conclude soon , and detectives will recommend to the U.S. Attorney's Office that multiple people be charged , the source said.

The source also claimed that texts between Perry and the celeb could help pinpoint who provided the 54-year-old with this fateful ketamine dose.

The tipster claimed, "If the feds had either one of their phones — especially [the second celeb's], because she doesn't erase her text messages — they would probably find conversations about the drug and 'How can I get extra?' Like, 'Oh, come see my doctor if you need more,'" adding, "It will not look good for the celebrity."

Mueller was the first celebrity to be linked to Perry's death and was allegedly questioned by police "multiple times."

According to reports, an insider told the outlet before Mueller was identified as the woman in question, that "officers seized an iPhone and a laptop from a [famous] woman's room at a sober living residence in L.A. and brought her in for questioning."

The insider said that Perry had "formed an unexpected friendship" with the woman "after meeting her during one of his 15 rehab stints."