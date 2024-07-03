Matthew Perry Death Investigation: Second Celebrity Tied to Case 'May Provide New Leads' After Brooke Mueller Is Questioned by Cops
A second female celebrity friend of Matthew Perry is now suspected of involvement in his death in yet another shocking twist to the case, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Charlie Sheen's ex-wife, Brooke Mueller, was previously questioned by authorities in conjunction with Perry's death from a fatal dose of ketamine on Oct. 28 last year.
The fatal dose was sent to Perry via U.S. post from drug dealers whom he was introduced to online, a law enforcement source said.
A multi-pronged investigation into his death involving the Los Angeles Police Department, the U.S. Postal Service, and the Drug Enforcement Agency is expected to conclude soon, and detectives will recommend to the U.S. Attorney's Office that multiple people be charged, the source said.
According to an insider who spoke with In Touch, Perry and the second star were "walking pharmacies," adding that the two would discuss their addictions and personal lives during late-night chats.
There are also photos of Perry and the celebrity at a doctor's office who prescribes ketamine, according to the source, who claimed the two may have referred each other to their own doctors when their drug stashes ran low.
The source also claimed that texts between Perry and the celeb could help pinpoint who provided the 54-year-old with this fateful ketamine dose.
The tipster claimed, "If the feds had either one of their phones — especially [the second celeb's], because she doesn't erase her text messages — they would probably find conversations about the drug and 'How can I get extra?' Like, 'Oh, come see my doctor if you need more,'" adding, "It will not look good for the celebrity."
Mueller was the first celebrity to be linked to Perry's death and was allegedly questioned by police "multiple times."
According to reports, an insider told the outlet before Mueller was identified as the woman in question, that "officers seized an iPhone and a laptop from a [famous] woman's room at a sober living residence in L.A. and brought her in for questioning."
The insider said that Perry had "formed an unexpected friendship" with the woman "after meeting her during one of his 15 rehab stints."
- Matthew Perry's Net Worth Revealed: 'Friends' Star Had $1.5M When He Died — Plus $120M Trust Fund With Ex Rachel Dunn as Beneficiary
- Fatal Ketamine Dose That Killed Matthew Perry Was Purchased Online, Sent to 'Friends' Star Through U.S. Post: Police Source
- Matthew Perry's $5.2 Million Hollywood Hills Mansion Still Sitting on Market as Ketamine Death Probe Nears End
As this outlet reported, the Friends actor was tragically discovered in the hot tub of his Los Angeles home on October 28, 2023. The Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner found "high levels of ketamine" in his body.
While Perry was allegedly undergoing ketamine infusion therapy – an experimental treatment used to treat depression and anxiety — his last treatment was over a week before his death, which wouldn't explain the levels of ketamine in his blood when he was found unconscious.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
The actor had discussed his ketamine use in his memoir, Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing, which was published less than a year before his devastating passing.
"It's used for two reasons: to ease pain and help with depression," Perry, wrote. "Has my name written all over it," he added, "they might as well have called it 'Matty.'"