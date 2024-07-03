"His face was battered," Wright alleged to Indianapolis' Fox 59. "When I got him he had a black eye and busted lip. His whole face was swollen. I can only imagine how many times he had been hit in the face for it to be like that."

"I didn't want to let him go," she added. "I tried to call the police because he had been abused. It hurts me that anyone could be beaten like that. It hurts me that my daughter would allow anyone to do that to her child."

Wright claimed that her grandson had been "brainwashed" by the couple and their religious organization, the Servant Leader Foundation. "Bryson is so conditioned or brainwashed to their way of living that he wanted to go back," she said. "As I tried to get my daughter to leave he ran out of the house and left with them."