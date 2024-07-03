Ex-NFL Player and Wife ARRESTED After Missing Son Found 'Safe and Well' in Police Raid After Abuse Allegations
Former NFL player Daniel Muir and his wife Kristin have been arrested after their missing 14-year-old son Bryson was found "safe and well" following abuse allegations from the boy's grandmother, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Bryson was located when a SWAT team raided the Muir family home in Logansport, Indiana early Wednesday morning, the Daily Mail reported. Both parents were charged with obstruction of justice, and the former Indianapolis Colts nose tackle was also hit with one count of domestic battery.
The teenager had not been seen since leaving his grandmother's house in Ohio on June 16, according to Indiana State Police. The grandmother, Cheryl Wright, notified police after noticing he had a black eye and bruised face.
"His face was battered," Wright alleged to Indianapolis' Fox 59. "When I got him he had a black eye and busted lip. His whole face was swollen. I can only imagine how many times he had been hit in the face for it to be like that."
"I didn't want to let him go," she added. "I tried to call the police because he had been abused. It hurts me that anyone could be beaten like that. It hurts me that my daughter would allow anyone to do that to her child."
Wright claimed that her grandson had been "brainwashed" by the couple and their religious organization, the Servant Leader Foundation. "Bryson is so conditioned or brainwashed to their way of living that he wanted to go back," she said. "As I tried to get my daughter to leave he ran out of the house and left with them."
Although Ohio police pulled over his mom's car shortly after they left the house, Bryson was no longer in the vehicle. "'The officers believe that he had probably been switched into another car," Wright said.
Indiana police issued a Silver Alert for Bryson on Friday after his parents backed out of an agreement to bring him to meet with investigators and refused to cooperate.
Daniel, 40, also played for the Green Bay Packers, the New York Jets, and the Oakland Raiders and has worked as the Indianapolis chapter pastor for Straitway Truth Ministries, who describe themselves as a "nation of Hebrew Israelites."
Bryson is now in the custody of the Cass County Department of Child Services.