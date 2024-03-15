10 Celebrities Who Were Shot – And Survived: Their Amazing Stories

Jennifer O'Neill shocked the industry when reports about police responding to her estate in New York in 1982 emerged. According to media outlets, the authorities found the Scanners actress alone in the second-floor bedroom of her house. She had a gunshot wound in the stomach, leading the responders to rush her to a nearby hospital.

The New York Times said she underwent surgery at Northern Westchester Medical Center in Mount Kisco after sustaining a single wound from a handgun.

"We're looking at the fact that it probably is an accidental shooting," Detective Charles W. Sammann of the Bedford police said during the news conference.

"At this time, we do not believe it's a murder attempt," he continued. "I'm not going to speculate or theorize on what happened until either I or someone else speaks directly with Miss O'Neill."

Police officers soon found out she accidentally shot herself with the .38 caliber revolver while checking if it was loaded.