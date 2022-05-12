Inside The Last Hours & Death Of 'The Rockford Files' Star James Garner

REELZ’s latest upcoming episode of Autopsy: The Last Hours Of… spotlights James Garner, the Hollywood icon forever immortalized for his role as the eponymous private investigator Jim Rockford in The Rockford Files - and Radar has your exclusive first look into the upcoming special set to premiere this Sunday, May 15!

Series regular and expert Dr. Michael Hunter makes an appearance analyzing Garner’s medical history and the stories, memories and testimonies of Garner’s closest friends to determine the suspected reason for his death – chiefly among theories being the actor’s infamous addiction to tobacco smoke.