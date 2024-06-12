Diddy ORDERED Hit on Tupac and Suge Knight, Sensational New Report Claims: Told Chief Suspect Keefe D He Wanted ‘Them Dudes’ and Put $1M Bounty on Their Heads

Sean “Diddy” Combs allegedly ordered a hit on Tupac Shakur’s life just months before the late rapper’s murder almost three decades ago, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In a sensational development to come nearly 28 years after Shakur, 25, was fatally shot during a drive-by shooting in Las Vegas on the night of September 7, 1996, new allegations have emerged connecting Diddy to the Me Against the World rapper’s murder.