Rapper Foxy Brown Wanted as Star Witness for Tupac Murder Trial as Prosecutors Build Case Against Duane ‘Keefe D’ Davis

Foxy, born Inga DeCarlo Fung Marchand, was in Las Vegas hanging out with Duane "Keefe D" Davis' friends on September 7, 1996, shortly before Tupac was tracked down and shot by a Southside Crip gang, prosecutors said.

According to the U.S. Sun, the Clark County District Attorney's office is building a witness list corroborating their case that Davis was in Las Vegas and planning the assassination.

Several informants have told prosecutors that Foxy saw Davis and even interacted with him hours before Tupac's shooting.