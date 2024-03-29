'They Gonna Get You': Suge Knight Warns Diddy His 'Life's in Danger' During Prison Interview
Suge Knight gave Diddy a stern warning from prison, telling the embattled record executive that his "life's in danger" after federal agents raided two of his homes this week, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In a recorded call from prison, an alleged outtake from Knight’s podcast Collect Call, the Death Row Records founder accused Diddy of tainting the culture of hip-hop.
Knight said he had prayed for his longtime enemy's "kids" before cautioning Diddy about his possible future. As this outlet reported, the Bad Boy Records founder is the center of a federal investigation out of New York over allegations of sex trafficking. Knight warned that Diddy is in danger.
“I’ll tell you what, Puffy: your life is in danger cause you know the secrets, who’s involved in that little secret room you guys are participating in,” Knight said in the audio clip obtained by TMZ.
He then gave Diddy some “real advice” about life in lockup.
“You gotta make a decision, when you go to prison. You gonna be standing up pissing or squatting, sitting down pissing,” Knight stated, telling him to “take the first” option.
“Do not do your time going by Brother Love. Brother Love is not a good code name for prison,” Knight cautioned before briefly alluding to how his beef with Diddy started, which allegedly goes beyond the East Coast vs. West Coast feud in the '90s between their dueling record labels.
He explained that his pal Big Jake was killed during a 1995 party in Atlanta, which allegedly sparked the 30-plus years of hostility between them.
- ‘Gross Overuse Of Military-Level Force’: Diddy Slams Feds Raid of His Homes After Photos Leak Showing Mogul's Mansion Trashed by Agents
- Diddy Home Raid: Feds Seized Surveillance Video From Mogul's $40 Million Mansion, Sources Claim
- Diddy's Sons Justin and King 'Angry' About Being Handcuffed by Federal Agents in Raid: Sources
Knight warned Diddy, “They gonna get you if they can," and advised him to turn himself over to authorities. “I turned myself in,” the incarcerated hip-hop boss said. “Sometimes you got to face the music. That’s most of the time.”
Knight is serving his 28-year sentence for the hit-and-run death of Terry Carter. He's eligible for parole in 2034.
Diddy's mansions in Beverly Hills and Miami were raided on Monday, with agents allegedly seizing several phones and the surveillance footage from his California home. Two of his sons, Justin Combs, 30, and King Combs, 25, were handcuffed and detained — but not arrested — when the feds collected potential evidence.
At least four Jane Does and one John Doe were interviewed by NY prosecutors in connection to the sex trafficking probe and a RICO case, according to Rolling Stone.
Diddy is facing several lawsuits over alleged sex crimes his accusers claim he committed. He's denied the allegations, with his attorney calling the raids a "witch hunt." Diddy has not been charged with any crime.