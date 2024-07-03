Leaving Los Angeles? Sean 'Diddy' Combs Puts Holmby Hills Mansion Up for Sale for $70M THREE MONTHS After Bombshell Federal Raid
Sean “Diddy” Combs is reportedly trying to sell his California mansion for $70 million and leave Los Angeles for good after federal authorities raided the property earlier this year, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In the latest development to come after Diddy, 54, broke his cover in Wyoming over the weekend, it was revealed that the embattled rapper was looking to unload his Holmby Hills home.
According to TMZ, the music mogul is looking to sell his mansion off the market for a whopping $30 million more than the $40 million that he paid for it in 2014.
The outlet also claimed that Diddy “wants out of L.A.” and does not plan to buy another pad in the city.
Although the embattled rapper and music mogul was spotted in L.A. last month, sources revealed that Diddy has been spending most of his time at his other multi-million-dollar mansion in Miami.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Diddy’s decision to unload his Holmby Hills home comes three months after federal authorities raided the property on March 25.
The raids on Diddy’s L.A. and Miami mansions were carried out as part of a federal sex trafficking investigation into the hip-hop mogul led by the Southern District of New York.
While Diddy was not arrested amid the bombshell raids on his homes earlier this year, his attorney still slammed the feds for raiding the properties with a “gross overuse of military-level force.”
“Yesterday, there was a gross overuse of military-level force as search warrants were executed at Mr. Combs’ residences,” attorney Aaron Dyer said one day after the March 25 raid. “There is no excuse for the excessive show of force and hostility exhibited by authorities or the way his children and employees were treated.”
“Mr. Combs was never detained but spoke to and cooperated with authorities,” Diddy’s attorney continued. “Despite media speculation, neither Mr. Combs nor any of his family members have been arrested nor has their ability to travel been restricted in any way.”
“This unprecedented ambush leads to a premature rush to judgment of Mr. Combs and is nothing more than a witch hunt based on meritless accusations made in civil lawsuits.”
Diddy suffered further backlash in May after a video captured the rapper beating his then-girlfriend, Cassie Ventura, at a hotel in Century City in 2016.
Although Diddy quickly apologized for the incident, the apology appeared to be too little too late – especially after he previously denied Ventura’s allegations.
“My behavior in that video is inexcusable,” the disgraced music mogul said after the disturbing video went viral. “I take full responsibility for my actions in that video.”
“I'm committed to being a better man, and you should every day,” he added at the time. “I'm not asking for forgiveness. I'm truly sorry.”
Although Diddy remains the subject of a federal sex trafficking investigation, the rapper broke his cover over the weekend to go white water rafting in Wyoming.
Diddy and several members of his crew were photographed as they enjoyed a trip to Jackson Hole over the weekend despite the allegations and possible charges against the disgraced mogul.