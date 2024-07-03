Jennifer Lopez Flaunts Slim Figure as Troubles With Ben Affleck Fuel Rumors Divorce Is Imminent: 'She Looks So Skinny'
Jennifer Lopez is seemingly carrying on with life — and her business ventures — as if divorce rumors are not plaguing her relationship with Ben Affleck.
J Lo, 54, showed off a slimmed down physique in an Instagram video for her beauty line amid reports claiming that her marriage to Affleck has been "over for months," RadarOnline.com as learned.
In the Instagram video, the 54-year-old multitalented star appeared cheery as she gave a quick tutorial on how to achieve her "J Lo Glow" in mere seconds using her J Lo Beauty line.
Followers flooded the comments gushing over how good the On The Floor singer looked, while several remarked about her dramatic weight loss.
"I want to be as slim as J LO. She always looks great! And a class act," wrote one fan.
Another commenter appeared more concerned with her slimmed down look, "Ummmm am I the only one that see J Lo lost so much weight … she looks so skinny."
Others pointed to the "stress" that Lopez has been under amid swirling divorce rumors.
Despite chatter about her marriage, J Lo hasn't appeared to slow down much. While she abruptly canceled her summer tour — citing the need to spend time with friends and family — it was soon announced her production company scored a deal with Netflix to bring Happy Place by Emily Henry to the streaming service.
According to PageSix, sources claimed J Lo and Affleck's marriage has been "over" since March, though the Oscar winner is said to be "very protective of Jennifer."
Divorce rumors against the pair started back in May, when Affleck was notably absent from his wife's side at important red carpet events — including the Met Gala, which she co-chaired this year — as well as a missing wedding ring from the actor's hand.
Meanwhile, Affleck moved out of the couple's $60 million marital home and into a $100,000 per month rental in Brentwood, conveniently located near ex-wife Jennifer Garner, whom he shares three children with.
As RadarOnline.com reported, J Lo and Affleck have since listed the Bel-Air mansion for sale — and insiders said they have begun to sell off artwork that once adorned the home's walls.