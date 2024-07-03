Real Housewives of Orange County alum Jeana Keough reposted a selfie on social media after her daughter, Kara Bosworth, called her out for using a heavy filter on the original pic, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The former model, 68, took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a photo she took alongside The Amazing Race season five winner Chip McAllister. Kara quickly noticed something was off about her mom's radiantly smooth skin, plumped up lips, and piercing green eyes, and shamelessly commented, "Take this down, now."