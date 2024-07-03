'Take This Down, Now': 'RHOC' Star Jeana Keough Put on Blast by Daughter for Heavily-Filtered Photo
Real Housewives of Orange County alum Jeana Keough reposted a selfie on social media after her daughter, Kara Bosworth, called her out for using a heavy filter on the original pic, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The former model, 68, took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a photo she took alongside The Amazing Race season five winner Chip McAllister. Kara quickly noticed something was off about her mom's radiantly smooth skin, plumped up lips, and piercing green eyes, and shamelessly commented, "Take this down, now."
"Nothing like being publicly roasted by your own daughter," one commenter wrote, while another begged, "Normalize normal faces again ... please!!!"
The real estate broker followed her daughter's orders and deleted the post, replacing it with a far more recognizable image. The new post revealed wrinkles on both Jeana and Chip that were not present in the first post, which seemed to confirm that she had, indeed, used a filter to combat the inevitable effects of aging.
"There's my girl," Kara wrote on the updated post. Fans also seemed to appreciate the TV personality embracing her natural look.
"Love this pic without filters! You look so good you need to give yourself credit!!" one commented.
"See we prefer this! Be you girl," another wrote, while a third chimed in, "This is the Jeana we love to see ... Beautiful."
A few people also defended Jeana's decision to use a filter, commenting, "You look gorgeous in both pics. don't let anyone tell you how to post on your OWN page." Another agreed, commenting, "Post whatever you want, it's your page but we love the real [J]eana."
It wasn't the first time the mom of three had been scrutinized for photo editing. A post last month showing her posing next to a pal had viewers sounding off in the comments, one of which read, "What in the AI, Catfish, Photoshop is going on here?!"
Jeana even admitted in the comments, "My girlfriend's having fun's[sic] with filters."
The former RHOC star has not only resorted to using editing software to combat the effects of aging, but she also went under the knife for an extensive plastic surgery makeover in 2017. She opened up about her experience exclusively with RadarOnline.com, saying the neck lift, facelift, eyelid surgery, and brow lift left her feeling more confident and refreshed.