'It's Dark': Democrats Are 'Freaking the F--- Out' Over Biden's Election Chances After Leaked Poll Confirms Party's 'Worst Fears'

President Joe Biden's White House and campaign staffers are reportedly "freaking the f--- out" in the wake of last week's disastrous debate against former president Donald Trump, increasing calls from within the Democratic Party for the 81-year-old incumbent to drop out of the race, and some disheartening new polling data, RadarOnline.com has learned.

"The uncertainty after Thursday is palpable and anxiety is only increasing," one White House official told Axios. "People are looking for leadership and direction that they were told to trust, and hoped was there, but aren't yet feeling in what is now clearly a defining moment for this presidency."