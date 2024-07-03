'It's Dark': Democrats Are 'Freaking the F--- Out' Over Biden's Election Chances After Leaked Poll Confirms Party's 'Worst Fears'
President Joe Biden's White House and campaign staffers are reportedly "freaking the f--- out" in the wake of last week's disastrous debate against former president Donald Trump, increasing calls from within the Democratic Party for the 81-year-old incumbent to drop out of the race, and some disheartening new polling data, RadarOnline.com has learned.
"The uncertainty after Thursday is palpable and anxiety is only increasing," one White House official told Axios. "People are looking for leadership and direction that they were told to trust, and hoped was there, but aren't yet feeling in what is now clearly a defining moment for this presidency."
"It's dark," an official involved in the Biden campaign added. "It feels like there is zero leadership or information. People are being told to keep their heads down and keep working, but they're not seeing the president or being given any reason why they should have faith in him."
"It's the first topic of every conversation," another White House official said. "Senior leadership has given us nothing. To act like it's business as usual is delusional."
While some aides worried about Biden's mental fitness and viability as a candidate, as well as the lack of communication from senior leadership, others remained more optimistic about the situation.
"I am hopeful that debate night was a glitch and not a pattern. The president I know is the one I saw on Friday at the rally [in North Carolina]," one official said. "I hope he gets out there more in coming weeks, so the rest of America sees the guy who we see."
But it may already be too late, as Mediaite reported that a "confidential polling memo" put together by Democratic data firm OpenLabs has begun "circulating among anxious Democrats" and "confirming some of their worst fears," according to Puck's Peter Hamby.
"Biden’s diminished standing is now putting previously noncompetitive states like New Hampshire, Virginia, and New Mexico in play for Donald Trump," Hamby wrote, while potential alternatives like Vice President Kamala Harris, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, California Governor Gavin Newsom, and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg "polled ahead of Biden in every battleground state."
As RadarOnline.com reported, President Joe Biden allegedly told a "key ally" that he is considering dropping out of the race if he cannot convince Americans that he is still up for the job.
This is the first indication that the president, who has previously brushed aside suggestions that he end his re-election campaign, may be seriously considering bowing out of the 2024 election in the wake of the debate.