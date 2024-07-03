See the Photos: Jay Leno's Dementia-Stricken Wife Mavis Spotted With a BLACK EYE After 'Severe' Diagnosis
Jay Leno’s ailing wife, Mavis Leno, was spotted with a black eye this week while out and about in Los Angeles following her “severe dementia” diagnosis, RadarOnline.com can report.
In a concerning development to come after Leno, 73, was granted conservatorship of his 77-year-old wife in April, the pair were spotted stepping out in Beverly Hills on Tuesday.
But photos of the comedian and his wife showed that Mavis had suffered a black eye sometime before the photos of the pair were snapped this week.
Mavis was seen sitting in the passenger seat of her and her comedian hubby’s car. It is currently unclear how the philanthropist suffered the startling black eye.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Leno revealed his wife’s devastating battle with dementia in January after he filed a petition to become her conservator.
The former Tonight Show host filed to become conservator of his wife’s estate and asked the court for permission to manage his dementia-stricken wife’s finances.
“Unfortunately, Mavis has been progressively losing capacity and orientation to space and time for several years,” Leno wrote in the petition in January regarding his wife of 44 years.
Also devastating was the revelation that Mavis Leno “sometimes does not know her husband” nor “her date of birth.”
Flash forward to April, and Los Angeles County Superior Court granted Leno conservatorship of his wife amid her escalating battle with advanced dementia.
“I think she’s in the least restrictive environment,” the judge overseeing the matter said upon granting the comedian the conservatorship in April. “I think she’s in very good care with Mr. Leno.”
- 24 Celebrities With Dyslexia: Anderson Cooper, Gwen Stefani, Keanu Reeves and More
- Jay Leno, 73, Granted Conservatorship of Wife, 77, After Revealing Her 'Severe Dementia' Diagnosis
- Jay Leno’s Dementia-Stricken Wife ‘Sometimes Does Not Know Her Husband’ as Talk Show Host Asks Court to Name Him Conservator
“Everything you’re doing is right,” the judge added. “I totally understand this is a difficult period.”
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
Leno later teared up while discussing his wife and her ongoing struggle with severe dementia in May during the Feminist Majority Foundation’s annual Global Women’s Rights Awards Gala.
“We’ve been married 44 years,” Leno said during the event. “It gets easier. It doesn’t get harder.”
“We do everything together,” he continued at the time. “I go home every night, make dinner and sit around. We enjoy each other’s company.”
Leno gushed about his wife further while giving a speech at the Feminist Majority Foundation’s event two months ago.
“We have a lot of fun,” he said during the gala back in May. “People say marriage is difficult. I don’t get it. I enjoy her company. I enjoy taking care of her. We have fun. She’s the most independent woman I ever knew.”
“Again, I just couldn’t be prouder of her,” he told the crowd. “I am part of her legacy and that’s what I’m proudest of.”