Biden Reportedly Told Ally He Is Considering Dropping Out of Race

Despite increasing calls from within the Democratic Party for Biden to step aside in favor of another candidate, this is the first indication that the president may be seriously considering bowing out of the 2024 election in the wake of the debate.

As RadarOnline.com reported, the 81-year-old incumbent has previously brushed aside suggestions that he end his re-election campaign and vowed to return for the next presidential debate in September. Sources close to Biden told Axios on Monday morning that he has "zero interest in stepping aside."