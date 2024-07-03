Michelle Obama Is the Only Democrat Beating Trump in New Poll
Former first lady Michelle Obama is the only hypothetical Democratic candidate beating former president Donald Trump in a new poll, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The Reuters/Ipsos poll, conducted between July 1 and 2, found that 50% of 1,070 Americans surveyed, including 892 registered voters, said they would vote for Obama if the presidential election were held today, compared to 39% who said they would vote for Trump.
Eleven percent of the respondents said that they wouldn't vote, would vote for another candidate, or didn't know.
The latest poll follows calls from within the Democratic Party for President Joe Biden to drop out of the race after his disastrous debate against Trump last week.
The poll shows Biden and Trump in a dead heat with 40% of the vote each. Nearly a third of Democrats and 56% of all respondents asked agreed that should bow out in the wake of the debate.
But all other prospective candidates who have been suggested as replacements for Biden, including California Gov. Gavin Newsom, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, and Illinois Gov. J. B. Pritzker, lost to Trump in a hypothetical matchup.
Harris trailed Trump 42% to 43%, Newsom 39% to 42%, Whitmer 36% to 41%, Beshear 36% to 40%, and Pritzker 34% to 40%.
Despite her popularity, the wife of former president Barack Obama has repeatedly shut down the possibility of running for president. "As former first lady Michelle Obama has expressed several times over the years, she will not be running for president," Crystal Carson, the director of communications for Obama's office, told NBC News earlier this year. "Mrs. Obama supports President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris' reelection campaign."
"Polls showing that Michelle Obama could beat Donald Trump simply reflect nostalgia for Barack," Thomas Gift, an associate professor of political science and director of the Centre on U.S. Politics at University College London, told Newsweek.
"It's easy to defeat the competition when you have no policy platform, no agenda, and haven't been subjected to the kind of scrutiny that presidential candidates are in 2024. The former first lady has displayed zero interest in running, which means that suggestions that she could sky dive into the convention and save the Democratic Party from itself look like a fantasy."