Michelle Obama Is the Only Democrat Beating Trump in New Poll

Former first lady Michelle Obama is the only hypothetical Democratic candidate beating former president Donald Trump in a new poll, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The Reuters/Ipsos poll, conducted between July 1 and 2, found that 50% of 1,070 Americans surveyed, including 892 registered voters, said they would vote for Obama if the presidential election were held today, compared to 39% who said they would vote for Trump.

Eleven percent of the respondents said that they wouldn't vote, would vote for another candidate, or didn't know.