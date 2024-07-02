Ex-Congressman Says Kamala Harris Should Replace Biden as Democratic Nominee Following Debate Disaster
Former Ohio congressman Tim Ryan is urging Democrats to replace President Joe Biden with Vice President Kamala Harris as the party's nominee to run against former president Donald Trump in the 2024 election, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Biden has faced widespread calls to step aside following his disastrous first debate with Trump in Georgia last week. "Witnessing Joe Biden struggle was heartbreaking. And we must forge a new path forward," Ryan wrote in a new opinion column for Newsweek. "After deep reflection over these past few days, I strongly believe that our best path forward is Kamala Harris."
"Kamala was the highlight of a historically dreadful night," Ryan argued. "Across cable news stations, the Vice President's performance was stellar, a ray of light in the darkness. Those who questioned her chops over the past several years were rebuked by a polished, confident leader communicating clearly in the throes of a political meltdown of epic proportions. I loved watching it. Our Vice-President was masterful."
"Kamala Harris should be the Democratic nominee because she can energize the electorate and govern effectively as our next president. She has honed her raw talent and intelligence through a tough national campaign and three and a half years of experience that have her steeped in the knowledge of domestic and international issues. All of this while joyfully operating in our toxic and complicated political environment."
"Vice President Harris could carry a much more convincing Democratic message than President Biden, especially on the abortion issue, which will be a decisive topic in the fall," Ryan said. "She would boldly tell Donald Trump that his hands have been on enough women's bodies without their consent and ensure that American women are protected from his attempts to control their health care decisions."
"She would energize the Black, brown, and Asian Pacific members of our coalition," he added. "She would immediately pull the dispirited youth of our country back into the fold. And a vibrant campaign that shows her strength, personality and intelligence will have Democratic and Republican suburban women feeling much more comfortable with her than either Donald Trump or Joe Biden. They will give her a chance."
Other names like California Governor Gavin Newsom and Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer have also been floated as potential last-minute replacements for Biden.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Doug Kass, a fund manager at Seabreeze Capital Partners LP and a Democratic National Committee insider, claimed on Friday that "Kamala is furious that she is not being considered as a replacement."
Despite reports of "panic among Democrats," the 81-year-old incumbent has brushed aside suggestions that he drop out of the race and vowed to return for the next presidential debate in September.
Biden has "zero interest in stepping aside," sources close to the president told Axios on Monday morning. "You guys don't get to decide," one insider close to the campaign told skeptical Democrats. "That's not how this works. We don't have smoke-filled rooms. They just have to cool down. We live in a democracy, at least for now."