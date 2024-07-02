Former Ohio congressman Tim Ryan is urging Democrats to replace President Joe Biden with Vice President Kamala Harris as the party's nominee to run against former president Donald Trump in the 2024 election, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Biden has faced widespread calls to step aside following his disastrous first debate with Trump in Georgia last week. "Witnessing Joe Biden struggle was heartbreaking. And we must forge a new path forward," Ryan wrote in a new opinion column for Newsweek. "After deep reflection over these past few days, I strongly believe that our best path forward is Kamala Harris."