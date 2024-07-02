Kim Zolciak's Estranged Husband Kroy Biermann Cited Over Dog Encounter After Neighbor's Complaint About Cane Corso Running Free
Kroy Biermann was hit with a citation over the 3-year-old dog he and estranged wife Kim Zolciak adopted during their 12-year marriage, RadarOnline.com has learned.
A neighbor called the Milton Police Department after spotting the dog running free in the area last weekend, and claimed the Cane Corso named Stone had been "aggressive" toward her.
Stone ultimately made it back home before Biermann spoke to responding officers about what transpired, TMZ reported, explaining that his son was supposed to be watching the Mastiff, but the dog must have ventured out at some point.
The exes have a gate on their property which keeps Stone at the residence, although Biermann told cops it was broken. Former NFL star Biermann reportedly said he found Stone on the sidewalk in front of their home, not down the street.
Biermann was given the citation last Saturday, this outlet has learned.
Other sources with knowledge on the situation told us the dog did not hurt anyone, and it would have been preferred to handle the matter privately before involving cops.
Even so, they told us that Biermann did not want to invalidate someone's fear they felt.
As we previously reported, a neighbor had last complained about Stone on the private Manor Golf & Country Club residents Facebook page back in October, but police did not issue a ticket to Biermann at the time and the matter was resolved.
It's certainly been a trying few months for the estranged duo, who are facing a looming foreclosure on their home to lawsuits over debts amid the former couple's divorce.
RadarOnline.com recently discovered they scored a 90-day delay on the foreclosure of their sprawling five-bedroom Georgia mansion.
On May 2, Biermann and Zolciak demanded Truist Bank, the exes' lender, not be allowed to move forward with the foreclosure and that a hearing be set on the matter.
"The marital home, located [in] Alpharetta, Georgia, has been listed for sale, the property has been shown, and negotiations over the terms of sale have commenced with several prospective buyers," the motion read.
"Petitioners also seek a temporary injunction prohibiting respondent from initiating foreclosure proceedings until the matter is heard and decided."
Truist Bank later agreed to halt foreclosure proceedings on the home for 90 days.