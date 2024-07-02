Your tip
Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Vehemently Denies She Sent X-Rated Material to Yeezy Staffer: 'Thirsty Lie'

The lawsuit accused Censori of exposing the minor employees to hardcore pornographic images for YZY Porn.

Jul. 2 2024, Published 1:00 p.m. ET

Milo Yiannopoulos, the outspoken far-right political commentator who worked as the chief of staff for Kanye West, has leapt to the defense of the rapper-mogul’s wife Bianca Censori, who has been sensationally accused of sending pornography to underage staff.

“I’ve been authorized by Bianca to stress that any allegation that she showed or caused to be shown any pornographic material to minors is offensive, disgusting, abhorrent and categorically and wholly false,” Yiannopoulos told RadarOnline.com in a statement.

Yiannopoulos said the staffer accusing Censori has 'never had any kind of access' to the rapper, Censori or pertinent information to Yeezy.

"The tragic, desperate, attention-seeking wannabe Yeezy staffer behind this egregious and repulsive pack of lies, Shemar DaCosta, has never had any kind of access to Ye, his family, or Yeezy, or any information pertinent to the company, and he never will," Yiannopoulos added.

As we previously reported, DaCosta filed the federal lawsuit on June 29 on behalf of himself, Pholoso Mofokeng, Miles Jackson-Lea, Olakunle Olatunji, and four children aged 14, 15, 16, and 17.

The former Yeezy chief of staff called the allegations 'thirsty lies.'

They were among 30 developers, designers, and marketers who were hired in April to develop the Yeezy app YZYVSN, which was used to promote West's albums, Vultures and Vultures 2.

West had hoped the app would compete with Tidal and other streaming players.

The disgruntled former workers claimed they were subjected to a hostile work environment “characterized by extreme racism and bullying, and exposure to inappropriate content.”

Yiannopoulos, 39, claimed the allegations were based on “the most tragic and thirsty lie imaginable” since Yeezy Porn allegedly “doesn’t exist.”

“DaCosta, known as ‘Hotep Susan’ in Yeezy circles for his histrionic and absurd race-baiting, faked an entire job history at Yeezy on his LinkedIn profile — the most tragic and thirsty lie imaginable,” Yiannopoulos added.

“He claimed to be a lead developer for Yeezy. He has never worked at Yeezy. Read my lips: He will never, ever, ever land a job at the company after telling such odious lies about the Lady of the House."

Yiannopoulos slammed additionally allegations against West and Censori of forced labor and cruel treatment.

"There’s a simple reason DaCosta’s clownish claim — that minors were shown Yeezy Porn — isn’t true and can’t be true. Yeezy Porn doesn’t exist. I made sure of that by falling on my sword and quitting over it."

"All I’ve done since is try to get these app developers paid, as voluminous correspondence demonstrates. Anyone asserting otherwise, including many in the press, are lazy or simply dishonest buffoons uncritically repeating mendacious lies from a lawsuit that takes more imaginative leaps than The Lord of the Rings."

Yiannopoulos also trashed claims West and Censori “forced labor and cruel inhuman, or degrading treatment,” as was claimed in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California lawsuit.

He said, “Secret white chat rooms? No, the other team just hustled harder than you did. Hostile working environment? How can that be? You were never hired. Minors working illegally? Give me a break. The only minors being taken advantage of are the poor suckers roped into this lawsuit, who have no idea what a pack of lies their names have been attached to."

“If anyone’s taking advantage of kids, it’s Shemar DaCosta and his bozo Instagram lawyer Ben Lockyer, whose area of legal expertise appears to be credulous African Americans with dubious causes of action. Both of them should be ashamed of themselves. And if they’re not now, they soon will be.”

Attorneys representing the Yeezy staffer said they look 'forward to achieving justice.'

“Our team looks forward to achieving justice on behalf of our very deserving clients for the shocking working environment that they were forced to endure,” Lockyer told RadarOnline.com in response to the statement.

“Plaintiffs’ claims are plead in the alternative to include employment-based claims, fraud, quantum merit, and as to the non-citizen plaintiffs, violations of international law relating to forced and child labor for the production of pornography.”

“Discrimination is intolerable anywhere, anytime,” added co-counsel Jordanna Thigpen. “We believe a jury will agree that these employers must be accountable.”

