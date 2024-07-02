Milo Yiannopoulos, the outspoken far-right political commentator who worked as the chief of staff for Kanye West, has leapt to the defense of the rapper-mogul’s wife Bianca Censori, who has been sensationally accused of sending pornography to underage staff.

“I’ve been authorized by Bianca to stress that any allegation that she showed or caused to be shown any pornographic material to minors is offensive, disgusting, abhorrent and categorically and wholly false,” Yiannopoulos told RadarOnline.com in a statement.