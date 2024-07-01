Home > Exclusives > Kanye West Exclusive Bombshell Yeezy Lawsuit Accuses Bianca Censori of Showing 'Hardcore' Material to Underage Employees, She Denies Claims Source: MEGA Kanye West wife, Bianca Censori, was accused of showing pornographic material to minors in a bombshell new lawsuit. By: Marissa Papanek Jul. 1 2024, Published 6:45 p.m. ET

Kanye West wife, Bianca Censori, was accused of exposing minors to pornographic material in a bombshell new lawsuit against Yeezy LLC and the company's former chief of staff, Milo Yiannopoulos. In court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, eight people who worked on the Yeezy app YZYVSN claimed they were subjected to a hostile work environment "characterized by extreme racism and bullying, and exposure to inappropriate content."

Source: MEGA The lawsuit was filed on June 29 against West, Yeezy LLC, and the company's former chief of staff, Milo Yiannopoulos.

Shemar DaCosta filed the federal suit on June 29 on behalf of himself, Pholoso Mofokeng, Miles Jackson-Lea, Olakunle Olatunji, and four children aged 14, 15, 16, and 17. They were among 30 developers, designers, and marketers who were hired in April to develop the app, which was used to promote West's albums, Vultures and Vultures 2. The group claimed to have been subjected to "harsh working conditions" like long hours and unreasonable deadlines as they worked remotely from locations all over the world, taking direction from Yeezy staffers like Yiannopoulos through a group chat on Discord.

Source: MEGA The lawsuit accused Censori of exposing the minor employees to hardcore pornographic images for YZY Porn.

The app developers — including the minors on the team — were also assigned to work on Yeezy's new pornography venture, YZY Porn, the lawsuit said. On April 27, Censori allegedly "sent a YZYVSN worker a file sharing link of hardcore pornography for the Yeezy Porn App." "No guardrails were put in place to prevent the underaged YZYVSN workers from working on Yeezy Porn, or to prevent them from being exposed to and being forced to view pornography to perform their work," the complaint stated. Yiannopoulos told TMZ the explosive accusations against West's wife were "offensive, disgusting, abhorrent, and wholly false," the outlet said, paraphrasing the former Yeezy chief of staff, who claimed he had been authorized to comment on Censori's behalf.

He also called DaCosta a "tragic, desperate, attention-seeking wannabe Yeezy staffer" who had no chance of getting a job at the company due to the "odious lies" about "the Lady of the House," referring to Censori. The lawsuit went on to allege that the group chats were also "filled with harassment regarding age, race, gender, sexual orientation, and national origin/ethnicity." "Black and African members of the development team, including Plaintiffs DaCosta, Olatunji, and Mofokeng were mocked on the Discord Channel for their skin color, national origin, and ethnicity and called 'slaves,'" the filing said.

Source: MEGA Kanye wanted to develop YZYVSN to promote his albums, 'Vulture' and 'Vulture 2.'

Until the app was completed on May 2, the workers claimed they were "regularly and viciously bullied for their ages, races, genders, sexual orientation, and national origins/ethnicities," and "threatened that if they did not agree to perform work for long hours without breaks, they would not be paid." "On several instances, the [employees] were required to work through the night in 12-hour shifts and forego sleep," the complaint alleged, adding that this negatively impacted the minor workers' "education, school attendance, and personal time." During one particularly pressure-filled week, "each of the Plaintiffs, including the minors, worked long, hard hours every day without pay," they said.

Source: MEGA Yiannopoulos denied the allegations of exposing minors to pornographic material on Censori's behalf.

The workers allegedly "suffered threats, coercion intimidation, and harassment for requesting their wages, and their wages have essentially [been] held hostage even though lawfully due." The group is seeking damages for unpaid wages as well as anxiety, depression, and other "health complications" requiring doctors visits, "caused by the stress of the working conditions." Yiannopoulos denied the allegations about a hostile work environment and disparaging language by white managers, per TMZ.

