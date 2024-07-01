Your tip
Sherri Papini to Break Silence About Faking her 2016 Kidnapping: Ready to Speak Out 'In Her Own Words'

Composite photo of Sherri Papini.
Source: MEGA

Sherri Papini is ready to share her side of the story.

Jul. 1 2024, Published 6:30 p.m. ET

Sherri Papini, the 42-year-old mother of two who faked her kidnapping in 2016, has agreed to tell her side of the story in a docuseries for Investigation Discovery. The series is slated to be released sometime in 2025, RadarOnline.com can report.

The announcement comes just under a year after Papini was released from federal prison.

sherri papini talks first time fake kidnapping docuseries
Source: MEGA

According to Variety, production is already underway, and Papini's scandalous story will be the centerpiece of a multipart docuseries.

In September 2022, Papini pleaded guilty to mail fraud and lying to a law enforcement officer and received an 18-month sentence.

She was released in August 2023 and spent the remainder of her sentence at one of the Residential-Reentry Management Field Office halfway house locations.

sherri papini talks first time fake kidnapping docuseries
Source: MEGA

Papini will be featured in a new docuseries slated for release in 2025.

Papini made headlines in Nov. 2016 when she disappeared in Redding, California, before reemerging 22 days later on a highway in Yolo on Thanksgiving Day with a chain around her waist and restraints on her body.

She also had visible injuries including a brand on her shoulder, bruises on her face, a swollen nose and rashes, RadarOnline.com reported.

The CA mom claimed to have been abducted at gunpoint and tortured by two Hispanic women.

However, the investigation took a dramatic turn when Papini's DNA was found on a piece of clothing that led investigators back to her ex-boyfriend James Reyes.

sherri papini talks first time fake kidnapping docuseries
Source: MEGA

Papini pleaded guilty in Sept. 2022 to mail fraud and lying to a law enforcement officer and received an 18-month sentence.

It was discovered that she dragged him into the mix as Papini told Reyes she wanted to get away from her husband, Keith. Papini instructed Reyes to obtain prepaid cell phones and texted him on November 2, 2016, instructing him to pick her up.

Reyes was never charged with wrongdoing.

Sherri and Keith remained married until her 2022 guilty plea. Two days later, Keith filed for divorce, citing "irreconcilable differences" after their 12-year marriage.

sherri papini talks first time fake kidnapping docuseries
Source: MEGA

Keith recently spoke out about his decision to file for divorce after the scandal.

Keith admitted he was completely blindsided when authorities told him what really happened, only for his then-wife to claim the FBI had formerly suspected him to be involved.

"I'm just stunned and disgusted," Keith said in a new interview published after part one of the three-part new Hulu docuseries, Perfect Wife: The Mysterious Disappearance of Sherri Papini, aired on June 20. "I realized that she lied to everyone," Keith revealed, "or at least I thought in that moment."

