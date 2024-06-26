Keith Papini, the husband of California mom Sherri Papini who faked her own kidnapping, admitted he was completely blindsided when authorities told him what really happened only for his then-wife to claim the FBI had formerly suspected him to be involved.

"I'm just stunned and disgusted," Keith admitted in a new interview published after part one of the new Hulu docuseries, Perfect Wife: The Mysterious Disappearance of Sherri Papini, aired. "I realized that she lied to everyone, or at least I thought in that moment."