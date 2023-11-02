Kidnap Hoaxer Sherri Papini Breaks Down in Court as She and Ex Debate Over Finances in Divorce Proceedings
Sherri Papini, the California mom who lied about being kidnapped to sneak off with her former lover, went to court this week as part of her divorce proceedings with estranged husband Keith Pipini weeks after being released from prison.
Sherri appeared before a judge for a hearing on October 23 as they moved to finalize, RadarOnline.com has learned, during which the ex-couple debated over finances, including an unpaid credit card bill that Keith said she had no means of paying back.
Keith filed for divorce days after his estranged wife's ruse was revealed and sought custody of the couple's two children following 13 years of marriage.
She now wants her share of the money earned as a couple, but Keith said that was spent on living expenses and a $500 a month allowance for his mom while they lived with her.
Sherri, however, felt that she should receive a share of an insurance payout her ex-husband received following the Fawn Fire in October 2021, wiping away tears during certain points of her court appearance.
But Keith said that is unfair, considering Sherri went on a spending spree in August 2022, racking up $3,238.10 in just over two weeks. Court papers indicated that she incurred a $571.72 bill on an Airbnb in Montague, California, spent $254.79 at Walmart, and an additional $218.53 at Kohl's among other charges.
Sherri repeatedly invoked the Fifth Amendment when she was asked about her own finances on the witness stand.
Her emotional day in court came after she skipped an October 10 hearing.
Sherri recently completed her prison stint and was released on September 29 after serving just over ten months of an 18-month sentence.
The California woman had pleaded guilty to a kidnapping hoax after she vanished for 22 days in 2016 while her worried then-husband pleaded for her safe return.
She reappeared three weeks later on Thanksgiving with a chain around her waist and arm, claiming two Hispanic women kidnapped her at gunpoint. It was later revealed she had texted her ex and told him to pick her up.
The ex-boyfriend told authorities he helped Sherri "run away" because she alleged that her husband abused her.
"Sorry for the pain I've caused my family, my friends, all the good people who needlessly suffered," she previously said in a statement shared via her attorneys. "I will work the rest of my life to make amends for what I have done."