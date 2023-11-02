Kidnap Hoaxer Sherri Papini Breaks Down in Court as She and Ex Debate Over Finances in Divorce Proceedings

Sherri Papini, the California mom who lied about being kidnapped to sneak off with her former lover, went to court this week as part of her divorce proceedings with estranged husband Keith Pipini weeks after being released from prison.

Sherri appeared before a judge for a hearing on October 23 as they moved to finalize, RadarOnline.com has learned, during which the ex-couple debated over finances, including an unpaid credit card bill that Keith said she had no means of paying back.