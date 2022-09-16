'Already Feels Like A Life Sentence': California Mom Who Confessed To Kidnapping Hoax To Be With Secret Ex Awaits Fate As Attorney Pleads For Leniency

She will soon find out her fate after disappearing back in 2016, claiming to have been kidnapped by two Hispanic women before it was shockingly determined that she was just hiding out with her former flame.

Papini was ultimately found "bound with restraints" and covered with injuries on the side of the road, with the initial report detailing a "broken nose" and a "brand" on her shoulder.

After clues led her to be charged with the crime, Papini pled guilty in April to making false statements and mail fraud. RadarOnline.com learned that her shocked and heartbroken spouse, Keith Papini, filed for divorce just two days later.

Many have said the jaw-dropping scandal mirrors the plot of the thriller novel Gone Girl.