Michael Lohan, the father of actress Lindsey Lohan, opened up about his wife Kate Major's arrest, RadarOnline.com has learned. In June, it was reported that Major, 41, had been taken into custody. Now, Lohan, 64, has opened up about the volatile relationship — and revealed why he's finally ready to move on.

Source: MEGA Lohan, the father of actress Lindsey Lohan, revealed what led to Major's arrest.

Recently, the 64-year-old began sharing photos and videos detailing alleged abuse inflicted by his wife, including hitting him with a pole. In an exclusive interview with OK! Magazine, Lohan explained his reasoning for posting the images online, stating, "I am sick of people claiming I hit women." "This has been going on a long time and that’s why I decided to finally release videos… You can’t deny what you see in the videos," Lohan told the outlet.

Source: MEGA Major was recently arrested in June.

Lohan further shared that he had taken a trip to Florida to meet a friend and found out they had taken their own life due to "bottling so many things up inside." The tragedy pushed Lohan to share his side of the story and share footage that offered another side to the story. "Not that I would ever harm myself," Lohan noted, "but I didn’t want to become the person who had so much bottled up inside that they felt like they were going to explode."

Lohan went on to explain the reason for Major's shocking arrest. "I had an order of protection on Kate from New York from when she hit me with a pole. Kate had wanted to leave Texas and go to California. So, one of my friends offered her his apartment to stay in as long as she got a job. Did she try to get a job? No. Instead she decided to go out partying constantly," Lohan claimed.

Source: MEGA Lohan said a friend's death inspired him to speak out on the relationship and share his side of the story.

"The guy whose apartment it was also had two other rules for Kate," Lohan alleged. "No men staying there and no drugs. One day Kate ended up having some guy stay over and my friend whose apartment it as found out. He went over to the apartment and got in argument with Kate… and Kate ended up taking out her phone and starting to record him." "In response to him being recorded, my friend grabbed Kate’s phone and smashed it," Lohan further alleged. "Kate decided to run out of the apartment and contact the cops and claim my friend beat her up. He got arrested on eight felonies and while sitting in jail, Kate tried to claim squatter rights so she could stay in his apartment for a year for free."

Lohan gave more context on the situation between his wife and his friend in California. "I got my friend a lawyer and it was instructed to Kate that she would have to go to the hospital to be checked since she had claimed she was beaten up by my friend. Kate went to the hospital and there was not one scratch, not one contusion, not one black and blue mark on her… The cops ended up dropping the charges on my friend and Kate got evicted and she came back to Texas. Upon her arrival back, her behavior became even worse — drinking, partying, etc. I ended up kicking her out of my house and she went to a hotel."

Source: MEGA Major was arrested in Texas for violating an order of protection.

"The kids and I were going to New York," Lohan said before detailing what led to Major's incarceration. "While I was up there I told the District Attorney that Kate could go to the house and get all her stuff but NO ONE could stay at the house with her and she could not drive any of my cars." "Kate was supposed to be out of my house when I came back at 5 PM. When I got back, she was still there."

"I know I mentioned Kate wasn’t supposed to drive any of my cars and here’s why that was — she was not supposed to take the car because her license is in the process of being suspended (not to mention she also drinks and drives). Of course, Kate took the car and I tried to tell the cop that but they separated her and I and the cop just let her go," Lohan claimed. "So, what did Kate do? Kate drove from my house in a panic to Austin then San Antonio then to a town called Junction, Texas. She was arrested out there for violating his order of protection, which broke in the press a few days ago. Kate’s in jail right now." Kate has yet to speak out about the drama.