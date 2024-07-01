Jamie Foxx has opened up about the mysterious health scare that left him hospitalized for weeks and out of the public eye for months last year.

The actor, 56, revealed new details about his shocking medical emergency while speaking to fans outside a restaurant in Phoenix, Arizona.

Jamie Foxx was spotted in downtown Phoenix, where he told a small group of people that on April 11th, 2023, he had a bad headache, asked a friend for an Advil, and then woke up 20 days later with no memory of what happened. pic.twitter.com/wIhuvN9hCC

"Look, April 11 last year, bad headache, asked my boy for an Advil [and] I was gone for 20 days. I don’t remember anything. I’m in Atlanta, they told me — my sister and my daughter took me to the first doctor," Foxx explained in the viral clip shared online on Monday.

"The next doctor said, ‘There’s something going on up there,'" he added, pointing to his head. "I won’t say it on camera. Yeah, I don’t want to say it on camera. But it was."