REVEALED: Jamie Foxx Shares What Led Up to Mysterious Health Scare Months After Sudden Hospitalization
Jamie Foxx has opened up about the mysterious health scare that left him hospitalized for weeks and out of the public eye for several months last year, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The actor, 56, revealed new details about his shocking medical emergency while speaking to fans outside a restaurant in Phoenix, Arizona.
"Look, April 11 last year, bad headache, asked my boy for an Advil [and] I was gone for 20 days. I don’t remember anything. I’m in Atlanta, they told me — my sister and my daughter took me to the first doctor," Foxx explained in the viral clip shared online on Monday.
"The next doctor said, ‘There’s something going on up there,'" he added, pointing to his head. "I won’t say it on camera. Yeah, I don’t want to say it on camera. But it was."
Foxx was hospitalized last April while filming in Atlanta, Georgia. "We wanted to share that, my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday," his daughter Corinne Foxx announced at the time.
"Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery," she added. "We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers. The family asks for privacy at this time."
Foxx made his first public appearance since the incident at the Critics' Choice Association’s Celebration of Cinema & Television Honoring Black, Latino & AAPI Achievements in December 2023.
"I couldn’t do that six months ago. I couldn’t actually walk," he said. "I wouldn’t wish what I went though on my worst enemy because it’s tough when it’s almost over, when you see the tunnel. I saw the tunnel, I didn’t see the light ... I have a new respect for life. I have a new respect for my art."
While accepting the Producers Award from the African American Film Critics Association in May, Foxx said that he would reveal what happened in a comedy special.
"Everybody wants to know what happened, and I’m going to tell you what happened, but I gotta do it my way," he said. "I'm going to do it in a funny way. I’m going to be on stage. We’re going back to the stand-up sort of roots."
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, famed boxer Mike Tyson claimed that Foxx had suffered a stroke. Foxx spent several weeks at a Chicago rehab facility, where sources claimed he was being taught "how to walk again."