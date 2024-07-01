Hunter Biden sued Fox News this week and claimed that the network violated New York’s law against revenge porn with a fictionalized mock trial series about the convicted first son, RadarOnline.com can report.

In a sudden development to come roughly two months after President Joe Biden’s embattled son threatened to sue Fox News for defamation and the “unlawful publication of hacked intimate images” back in April, Hunter officially filed a lawsuit against the conservative news network in Manhattan on Monday.