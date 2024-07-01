Hunter Biden SUES Fox News: Convicted First Son Claims Network Violated Revenge Porn Law With 'Mock Trial' Series
Hunter Biden sued Fox News this week and claimed that the network violated New York’s law against revenge porn with a fictionalized mock trial series about the convicted first son, RadarOnline.com can report.
In a sudden development to come roughly two months after President Joe Biden’s embattled son threatened to sue Fox News for defamation and the “unlawful publication of hacked intimate images” back in April, Hunter officially filed a lawsuit against the conservative news network in Manhattan on Monday.
According to Hunter’s newly filed lawsuit, Fox violated the state’s revenge porn statute with an October 2022 Fox Nation mock trial series titled The Trial of Hunter Biden: A Mock Trial for the American People.
The series, which was removed from Fox Nation after Hunter threatened to sue the network earlier this year, reportedly depicted a fictional trial against President Biden’s only surviving son on illegal foreign lobbying and bribery charges.
It should be noted that Hunter Biden has never been indicted on charges connected to illegal foreign lobbying and bribery.
“While using certain true information, the series intentionally manipulates the facts, distorts the truth, narrates happenings out of context, and invents dialog intended to entertain,” Hunter’s newly filed lawsuit against Fox News charged.
Meanwhile, The Trial of Hunter Biden also reportedly included photos and videos of the first son naked and engaged in sex acts. Hunter argued that the network knew the photos and videos used for the fictional mock trial series were either hacked or stolen but used the private material anyway.
According to Hunter, the Fox Nation mock trial series caused irreparable damage to his reputation. He also claimed that the mock trial series caused him severe emotional distress, humiliation and mental anguish.
President Biden’s son is seeking unspecified compensatory and punitive damages from Fox News over the situation.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Hunter first threatened to sue Fox for defamation back in April.
Hunter’s lawyer, Mark Geragos, issued both Fox News Channel and Fox News Digital a letter on April 23 that put the parties on notice for litigation.
According to the April 23 letter, Hunter threatened to sue Fox News Channel and Fox News Digital for the alleged “conspiracy and subsequent actions to defame Mr. Biden and paint him in a false light,” the alleged “unlicensed commercial exploitation of his image, name, and likeness,” and the alleged and “unlawful publication of hacked intimate images of him.”
“For the last five years, Fox News has relentlessly attacked Hunter Biden and made him a caricature in order to boost ratings and for its financial gain,” Geragos said at the time. “We plan on holding them accountable.”
Hunter’s lawsuit against Fox News on Monday also came just a few weeks after the embattled first son was found guilty on three federal gun charges in a Delaware court on June 11.
"This entirely politically motivated lawsuit is devoid of merit," a spokesperson for Fox responded. "The core complaint stems from a 2022 streaming program that Mr. Biden did not complain about until sending a letter in late April 2024."
"The program was removed within days of the letter, in an abundance of caution, but Hunter Biden is a public figure who has been the subject of multiple investigations and is now a convicted felon. Consistent with the First Amendment, FOX News has accurately covered the newsworthy events of Mr. Biden’s own making, and we look forward to vindicating our rights in court."
President Biden’s son was convicted on one count of making a false statement in the purchase of a firearm; one count of making a false statement related to information required to be kept by a federal firearm licensed dealer; and one count of possession of a firearm by a person who is an unlawful user of or addicted to a controlled substance.
Hunter is also scheduled to stand trial for suspected tax crimes in California on September 5. He pleaded not guilty to those charges shortly after he was indicted in December 2023.