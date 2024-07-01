Firerose spoke out about her tumultuous marriage to Billy Ray Cyrus over the weekend amid their bitter divorce battle, calling the country star a "narcissist" and "manipulator" who screamed at her and allegedly had "very strict rules."

The Australian singer also claimed her ex kicked her out of their home in Tennessee on the day she was supposed to have a double mastectomy, RadarOnline.com has learned.

As we reported, Cyrus, 62, filed for an annulment after just seven months, listing the date of separation as May 22. He accused Firerose, 37, of fraudulently marrying him to boost her career, claiming she lied about her identity and previous relationships. As the legal drama unfolds, both are accusing each other of abuse and manipulation.