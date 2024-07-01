'Afraid to Talk' and Felt Like a Prisoner: Firerose Reveals Billy Ray Cyrus' 'Strict Rules' as Divorce Drama Boils Over
Firerose spoke out about her tumultuous marriage to Billy Ray Cyrus over the weekend amid their bitter divorce battle, calling the country star a "narcissist" and "manipulator" who screamed at her and allegedly had "very strict rules."
The Australian singer also claimed her ex kicked her out of their home in Tennessee on the day she was supposed to have a double mastectomy, RadarOnline.com has learned.
As we reported, Cyrus, 62, filed for an annulment after just seven months, listing the date of separation as May 22. He accused Firerose, 37, of fraudulently marrying him to boost her career, claiming she lied about her identity and previous relationships. As the legal drama unfolds, both are accusing each other of abuse and manipulation.
Firerose told Page Six on Sunday that Cyrus isolated and verbally attacked her during their time living together on a farm just outside Nashville. She claimed the Achy Breaky Heart singer closely monitored her communication and movements, causing her to fear her husband and feel like a prisoner in their home.
The outlet reportedly "reviewed evidence of [Cyrus] yelling at [Firerose]."
"He would rage at me, shout at me at the top of his lungs. He would terrify me, yelling, 'You stupid dumb f------ b----, crazy w----,'" Firerose alleged, "It was illogical and insane and terrifying."
“Billy had very strict rules,” she continued, “I didn’t have a car. I was only allowed to go to the local chiropractor and allowed once a month to get my nails done."
She said visits from family and friends were not allowed by Cyrus, who allegedly demanded she read any texts or emails she received aloud to him "for permission." Firerose "couldn't find the courage to leave" in the face of the "systematic isolation," she claimed.
Sources close to the musician backed her story, calling Cyrus "very picky about who could come to the property."
“It definitely wasn't this abundance of joy,” a stylist who has been close with Firerose for six years said, adding, "It felt like Firerose was in a prison that she didn’t sign up for."
Another insider claimed to be "one of the only friends who was aware of the verbal, emotional and psychological abuse Firerose has endured by Billy, as she was completely isolated and afraid of sharing what she was going through with others."
The friend, who works in mental health, said they "could tell she was becoming worn down.”
Shortly after she was diagnosed with the BRCA1 gene — putting her at a heightened risk of getting breast cancer — she decided to schedule a double mastectomy for May 23, the day Cyrus filed for divorce and allegedly told her to leave their home. She ultimately did not have the surgery, she said.
Firerose, whose relationship with Cyrus began while he was still married to his ex-wife, Tish, said she "would never ever have entered into a relationship with a married man, but he was such a great manipulator."
She recalled Miley's dad assuring her that he was divorcing Tish, saying, "Every day, he told me, 'I'm getting divorced' but he said it was complicated because of the kids, and they had been married for so long. I just accepted everything he told me to be true."
"There is no relationship that Billy has that is not affected by his narcissism," she claimed.
"When Billy decided to discard me it was [in] a brutal way," Firerose said, "I would never treat another human being so cruelly."
RadarOnline.com has reached out to reps for Billy Ray Cyrus for comment.
Cyrus denied his estranged wife's accusations of abuse, calling them "mind boggling," and claimed in court filings that she actually isolated him from his family.