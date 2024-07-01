Family Feud Explodes: Clint Eastwood's Daughter Labels Stepmom a 'Gold Digger', Calls Sister and New Bride 'The Cruelest Most Shallow Superficial Woman'
The daughter and ex-wife of Hollywood star Clint Eastwood have plunged their family into a bitter and public war of words, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned.
Kathryn, one of the Dirty Harry actor’s eight children, is embroiled in a social media stoush with Dina, her stepmother and the second of the star’s ex-wives.
Clint was married to Dina — who Kathryn called a “money obsessed psycho and phony reality TV star” — from 1996 to 2014.
“My siblings are weird and fake, inside and out,” Kathryn wrote on social media in a post that appeared to ignite the feud.
The mudslinging boiled over during the weekend in the wake of the wedding of Morgan, Dina’s daughter with Clint, 94, at the superstar’s Carmel, Calif., estate.
Kathryn, who attended her sister’s wedding and even posted a video of her dancing with her dad, later took to Instagram to call Morgan “the cruelest most shallow superficial woman I have ever known.”
She said her sister had “zero compassion for others” and was “obsessed with self-image.” She was “cruel inside,” she added, noting “her looks will fade like a flower and all that will be left is a heartless monster.”
The barbs appeared to infuriate Dina, who threatened her stepdaughter in a series of text messages.
Screenshots posted on Instagram detail a back-and-forth text message exchange, during which Dina threatened to call in lawyers — and use Clint’s money to do so — because she claimed Kathryn’s comments were libelous.
“This is not a threat it's a promise,” Dina wrote to Kathryn. “You had a few hours to take all of it down. Are you able to have an attorney knocking on your door?”
“You know, I keep my promises,” she added.
“What I said was, you have the next couple of hours to remove all these comments or you will hear an attorney knocking on your door.”
In another expletive-laden message, Dina warned Kathryn, telling her: “One more comment about Morgan on line – and if you don’t erase the ones you’ve posted — I will take legal action against you.
“Your psychosis is leading you down a very bad legal path and a path that could end with you being committed to a mental facility. Stop now. I f---ing mean it young lady you stop it right now.”
She added: “You will lose your family for eternity just like you want, but we won’t go down sweetly.”
Kathryn responded to her stepmom, declaring “you don’t scare me” and “you can’t steal my voice.”
“My evil step mother who is after my inheritance and father’s (sic) fortune has me committed because she wants money,” wrote Kathryn to her followers, calling Dina “foolish” in another jab.
In an earlier post, Kathryn showed a photo of Leonardo DiCaprio clutching his Oscar award 2020 and captioned it: “My fake family deserves this trophy for their ‘performance’ at my sisters wedding last week.”