Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Exclusives > Clint Eastwood
Exclusive

Family Feud Explodes: Clint Eastwood's Daughter Labels Stepmom a 'Gold Digger', Calls Sister and New Bride 'The Cruelest Most Shallow Superficial Woman'

Photos of Clint Eastwood and family.
Source: @katie_loves_disney/instagram;mega

Drama is brewing among Clint Eastwood's family, RadarOnline.com has learned.

By:

Jul. 1 2024, Published 4:00 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

The daughter and ex-wife of Hollywood star Clint Eastwood have plunged their family into a bitter and public war of words, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned.

Kathryn, one of the Dirty Harry actor’s eight children, is embroiled in a social media stoush with Dina, her stepmother and the second of the star’s ex-wives.

Article continues below advertisement
katielovesdisney
Source: @katie_loves_disney/instagram

Eastwood seen here with his loved ones prior to the social media drama.

Clint was married to Dina — who Kathryn called a “money obsessed psycho and phony reality TV star” — from 1996 to 2014.

“My siblings are weird and fake, inside and out,” Kathryn wrote on social media in a post that appeared to ignite the feud.

The mudslinging boiled over during the weekend in the wake of the wedding of Morgan, Dina’s daughter with Clint, 94, at the superstar’s Carmel, Calif., estate.

Article continues below advertisement
katielovesdisney
Source: @katie_loves_disney/instagram

“My siblings are weird and fake, inside and out,” Kathryn wrote on social media in a post that appeared to ignite the feud.

Article continues below advertisement

Kathryn, who attended her sister’s wedding and even posted a video of her dancing with her dad, later took to Instagram to call Morgan “the cruelest most shallow superficial woman I have ever known.”

She said her sister had “zero compassion for others” and was “obsessed with self-image.” She was “cruel inside,” she added, noting “her looks will fade like a flower and all that will be left is a heartless monster.”

The barbs appeared to infuriate Dina, who threatened her stepdaughter in a series of text messages.

Article continues below advertisement

Screenshots posted on Instagram detail a back-and-forth text message exchange, during which Dina threatened to call in lawyers — and use Clint’s money to do so — because she claimed Kathryn’s comments were libelous.

“This is not a threat it's a promise,” Dina wrote to Kathryn. “You had a few hours to take all of it down. Are you able to have an attorney knocking on your door?”

“You know, I keep my promises,” she added.

“What I said was, you have the next couple of hours to remove all these comments or you will hear an attorney knocking on your door.”

MORE ON:
Clint Eastwood
Article continues below advertisement
clint eastwoods daughter labels stepmom a gold digger
Source: @katie_loves_disney/instagram

The barbs appeared to infuriate Dina, who threatened her stepdaughter in a series of text messages.

Article continues below advertisement

In another expletive-laden message, Dina warned Kathryn, telling her: “One more comment about Morgan on line – and if you don’t erase the ones you’ve posted — I will take legal action against you.

“Your psychosis is leading you down a very bad legal path and a path that could end with you being committed to a mental facility. Stop now. I f---ing mean it young lady you stop it right now.”

She added: “You will lose your family for eternity just like you want, but we won’t go down sweetly.”

Kathryn responded to her stepmom, declaring “you don’t scare me” and “you can’t steal my voice.”

Article continues below advertisement
clint eastwoods daughter labels stepmom a gold digger
Source: @katie_loves_disney/instagram

Kathryn responded to her stepmom, declaring “you don’t scare me” and “you can’t steal my voice.”

Article continues below advertisement

“My evil step mother who is after my inheritance and father’s (sic) fortune has me committed because she wants money,” wrote Kathryn to her followers, calling Dina “foolish” in another jab.

In an earlier post, Kathryn showed a photo of Leonardo DiCaprio clutching his Oscar award 2020 and captioned it: “My fake family deserves this trophy for their ‘performance’ at my sisters wedding last week.”

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

More From Radar Online

    RadarOnline Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.