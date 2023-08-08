Clint Eastwood’s Crazy Love Life: The Women He’s Loved, Lost and Left in the Dust — All the Dirty Details!
Clint Eastwood has reached the ripe old age of 93 years old – but the Dirty Harry star is still considered one of Hollywood’s greatest lady killers.
The aging hunk has long tried to keep his love life under wraps, but RadarOnline.com can now reveal his long list of sexual conquests, illicit affairs, illegitimate children, nasty divorces, and passionate reconciliations that will make anyone break into a sweat.
The legendary stud has fathered eight known children with six different women in relationships that seem to mostly overlap and is currently locking lips with Christina Sandera, a hostess he met in 2014 at one of his properties, the Mission Ranch Hotel in Carmel, California.
Years earlier, the horndog Oscar winner was spotted at a swanky Los Angeles restaurant with rocker Mick Jagger’s former babe, Noor Alfallah, then 23. She recently gained notoriety for giving birth to the son of 83-year-old actor Al Pacino.
“Clint had so many women that it’s hard to keep track of them all without a scorecard,” a pal said. “It sometimes seems like there was a different girl every day!”
The 6-foot 4-inch tall Eastwood was just 23 when he married his first wife, model Maggie Johnson in 1953, and by the mid-60s the Rawhide television star was already a seasoned Casanova.
“There was a girlfriend with a job that ensured she’d be there every day,” spilled Rawhide actress Karen Sharpe. She didn’t seem to have any work in particular, other than being with Clint at lunch.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the Unforgiven actor and director also hooked up with dancer and actress Roxanne Tunis, who died on June 23, and who gave birth to Kimber in 1964.
Meanwhile, in 2018, it was revealed the uncontrollable lothario had another secret daughter, Laurie Eastwood Murray, who was born in 1954 when he was engaged to Johnson! At the time, Murray was placed for adoption by the mother shortly after her birth, according to MailOnline.com.
- Clint Eastwood’s Mistress and Mother of His Daughter Kimber Passes Away at Age 93; Pair Had Torrid 14-Year Affair
- 92-Year-Old Clint Eastwood's Pals Worry His Health 'Has Taken a Turn' as Actor Hasn't Been Seen in 454 Days
- Clint Eastwood Not Seen In 408 Days: Hollywood Legend’s Pals Fear 92-Year-Old's Health Has Declined As Doctors Spark Osteoporosis Fears
Eastwood and Johnson split after the birth of the love child, but they eventually reconciled and had two children, Kyle and Alison, before the marriage was officially over in 1984.
Aside from countless one-night stands during the 1970s, the Hollywood superstar hooked up with a bevy of starlets, which included McMillan & Wife actress Susan Saint James, French beauty Catherine Deneuve, Hang Em High co-star Inger Stevens, and Paint Your Wagon leading lady Jean Seberg.
The still-married Eastwood moved in and eventually married blond stunner Sandra Locke, after hooking up with her in the 1977 movie, The Gauntlet. But that union ended 13 years later in a bitter divorce.
In her autobiography, The Good, The Bad and the Very Ugly, Locke admitted the skirt-chaser cad had secretly fathered two children with another woman, flight attendant Jacelyn Reeves, during the last three years of their relationship — while convincing her to have two abortions and tie her tubes.
In the 1990s, he fathered a child with his Pink Cadillac co-star Frances Fisher before moving on to TV news anchor Dina Ruiz who he married in 1996 – the same year their daughter Morgan was born.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
Ruiz filed for divorce in 2013 and married her high school sweetheart Scott Fisher three years later. In a bizarre dating twist, the Mule actor then hooked up with Fisher’s ex-wife before settling down with his late flame, Sondra Locke. She died in 2018 years after their breakup.
“Clint is always on the lookout for the next beautiful woman in his life,” the pal said. “His age is not hindrance.”
The elderly heartthrob is now dating Christina Sandera, whom he's been seeing since 2014.