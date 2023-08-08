Clint Eastwood’s Crazy Love Life: The Women He’s Loved, Lost and Left in the Dust — All the Dirty Details!

Clint Eastwood has reached the ripe old age of 93 years old – but the Dirty Harry star is still considered one of Hollywood’s greatest lady killers.

The aging hunk has long tried to keep his love life under wraps, but RadarOnline.com can now reveal his long list of sexual conquests, illicit affairs, illegitimate children, nasty divorces, and passionate reconciliations that will make anyone break into a sweat.

The legendary stud has fathered eight known children with six different women in relationships that seem to mostly overlap and is currently locking lips with Christina Sandera, a hostess he met in 2014 at one of his properties, the Mission Ranch Hotel in Carmel, California.