Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Celebrity > Clint Eastwood

93-Year-Old Clint Eastwood Embracing 'Don't Give a Damn' Attitude in Final Years: Report

clint eastwood fans praise meaningful appearance jane goodall pp
Source: MEGA

Clint Eastwood isn't interested in keeping a shaved face and close haircut at 93-years-old.

By:

Apr. 27 2024, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Living moving legend Clint Eastwood has always been known for his impeccably coiffed hair and snappy duds, but in a rare recent public appearance, the 93-year-old Oscar winner looked disheveled.

Now, a friend close to Eastwood revealed he's fully embraced a "don't give a damn" attitude, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Article continues below advertisement
clint eastwood fred greenstein linkedin pp
Source: MEGA

Clint Eastwood looked frail and 'disheveled' at a recent event.

The onetime The Good, The Bad and The Ugly heartthrob turned up at a talk given by his fame conservationist friend Jane Goodall in his hometown of Carmel, California, sporting a scruffy beard, unkempt wisps of white hair, gray slacks and sneakers.

A friend dished to the National Enquirer that Eastwood — who is currently directing what is believed to be his final film, Juror No.2 — has hit the "frankly, I don't give a damn" point in his life.

Article continues below advertisement
clint eastwood fred greenstein linkedin
Source: MEGA

Eastwood attended Jane Goodall's Reasons for Hope on March 24.

Article continues below advertisement

"His kids tell Clint he should try to maintain his matinee idol style by getting a nice haircut, shaving his face, and dressing better," the friend revealed.

"But Clint says at his age he's earned the right to be comfortable and not have to pretend."

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

Article continues below advertisement
clint eastwood
Source: MEGA

A friend said Eastwood feels he's 'earned the right to be comfortable' and not care about his looks.

MORE ON:
Clint Eastwood
Article continues below advertisement

The Dirty Harry icon — who fathered eight children with six different women — is now marking his tenth anniversary with his current squeeze, former hotel hostess Christina Sandera, so he apparently feels no pressure to impress anyone with his appearance.

"A lot of folks say Clint is almost unrecognizable and looks like he's been living in the streets, but Clint, in his usual manner, says that's their problem, not his," the close pal snitched.

Article continues below advertisement

"He's still running around after grandkids and playing an occasional game of golf," the friend continued. "Clint is living the golden years of his life on his own terms."

"He doesn't need women to swoon over him to make his day!"

Article continues below advertisement
clint eastwood
Source: MEGA

The source said Eastwood is living 'life on his own terms.'

Article continues below advertisement

As RadarOnline.com reported, Eastwood's appearance at Goodall's event was nothing short of shocking. Though the legendary actor was described as looking "disheveled" by one attendee, overall he seemed to be in good spirits.

For the first time in 123 days, the actor was spotted at the Sunset Cultural Center for an event hosted by the Wildlife Conservative Network as part of a stop on Goodall's 90th birthday tour.

Article continues below advertisement

While Eastwood was accompanied by an assistant, he was able to get up on stage by himself and walked without the assistance of a cane. As part of his appearance at the event, Eastwood and Goodall greeted VIP guests before the festivities kicked off.

Eastwood was last photographed on the Juror No.2 set in Savannah, Georgia, last summer.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.