93-Year-Old Clint Eastwood Embracing 'Don't Give a Damn' Attitude in Final Years: Report
Living moving legend Clint Eastwood has always been known for his impeccably coiffed hair and snappy duds, but in a rare recent public appearance, the 93-year-old Oscar winner looked disheveled.
Now, a friend close to Eastwood revealed he's fully embraced a "don't give a damn" attitude, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The onetime The Good, The Bad and The Ugly heartthrob turned up at a talk given by his fame conservationist friend Jane Goodall in his hometown of Carmel, California, sporting a scruffy beard, unkempt wisps of white hair, gray slacks and sneakers.
A friend dished to the National Enquirer that Eastwood — who is currently directing what is believed to be his final film, Juror No.2 — has hit the "frankly, I don't give a damn" point in his life.
"His kids tell Clint he should try to maintain his matinee idol style by getting a nice haircut, shaving his face, and dressing better," the friend revealed.
"But Clint says at his age he's earned the right to be comfortable and not have to pretend."
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
The Dirty Harry icon — who fathered eight children with six different women — is now marking his tenth anniversary with his current squeeze, former hotel hostess Christina Sandera, so he apparently feels no pressure to impress anyone with his appearance.
"A lot of folks say Clint is almost unrecognizable and looks like he's been living in the streets, but Clint, in his usual manner, says that's their problem, not his," the close pal snitched.
"He's still running around after grandkids and playing an occasional game of golf," the friend continued. "Clint is living the golden years of his life on his own terms."
"He doesn't need women to swoon over him to make his day!"
As RadarOnline.com reported, Eastwood's appearance at Goodall's event was nothing short of shocking. Though the legendary actor was described as looking "disheveled" by one attendee, overall he seemed to be in good spirits.
For the first time in 123 days, the actor was spotted at the Sunset Cultural Center for an event hosted by the Wildlife Conservative Network as part of a stop on Goodall's 90th birthday tour.
While Eastwood was accompanied by an assistant, he was able to get up on stage by himself and walked without the assistance of a cane. As part of his appearance at the event, Eastwood and Goodall greeted VIP guests before the festivities kicked off.
Eastwood was last photographed on the Juror No.2 set in Savannah, Georgia, last summer.