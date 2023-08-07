Clint Eastwood’s Mistress and Mother of His Daughter Kimber Passes Away at Age 93; Pair Had Torrid 14-Year Affair
Straight-shooter Clint Eastwood is mourning the death of one of his greatest loves: actress and dancer Roxanne Tunis, with whom he had a torrid 14-year affair. Tunis died on June 23, according to records obtained exclusively by RadarOnline.com. She was 93.
“Roxanne was one of Clint’s true loves,” said a source. “He maintained a healthy relationship with Roxanne until the end, and is devastated by the loss and for his daughter Kimber.”
Tunis is the mother of the four-time Oscar winner’s daughter Kimber Eastwood, who famously played a White House tour guide in her dad’s 1997 blockbuster hit Absolute Power.
"My mom passed after a brief illness," Kimber, 59, told RadarOnline.com in an email statement, adding that her famous father sent his condolences to her and his grandson. "He is just as sad as I am."
Tunis and Eastwood began their illicit romance in 1964 when he was married to his first wife, Maggie Johnson, the Hollywood star’s college sweetheart.
The Dirty Harry hero and Johnson ultimately divorced in 1984 after 31 years of marriage and two children, Kyle, and Allison.
Tunis met Eastwood, now 93, during a season of the television series Rawhide in 1959. Their affair prompted him to briefly separate from Johnson.
Although Eastwood and Johnson reconciled, his relationship with Tunis continued into the 1970s. She even appeared in his 1978 film, Every Which Way but Loose. The pair were said to be involved for at least 14 years, with their union sparking a headline-making love child scandal.
- 92-Year-Old Clint Eastwood's Pals Worry His Health 'Has Taken a Turn' as Actor Hasn't Been Seen in 454 Days
- Clint Eastwood Not Seen In 408 Days: Hollywood Legend’s Pals Fear 92-Year-Old's Health Has Declined As Doctors Spark Osteoporosis Fears
- Clint Eastwood's Youngest Daughter Morgan Secretly Arrested For DUI
Eastwood’s secret illegitimate child emerged when his name Clinton Eastwood Jr. — even described as an actor in movies and television — was named as her father on a birth certificate.
Having had only two wives, Eastwood has at least eight known children with six women, most of which in relationships that overlapped. But Tunis was the longest, an insider confirmed.
“Roxanne worshipped the ground he walked on,” a close source told RadarOnline.com.
“She didn’t give a damn about the fact that Clint was a star. She was never impressed with all the money and fame. All she ever wanted was to have and to hold Clint Eastwood the man.”
An old-Hollywood television insider said: “On the set, they were very open about the fact they were lovers. After Clint would finish a scene, he’d amble over to Roxanne and stroll around the set with his arm affectionately around her.
“She was usually in his dressing room trailer. With his influence, he had her elevated from extra girl to being a bit player.”
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
When Tunis became pregnant, Eastwood “laid it on the line” and told her he “would not leave his wife to marry her,” according to a 1992 report in The National Enquirer. “But he told her would take good care of her and the baby financially. In return, he wanted total secrecy from Roxanne.”
Tunis was also previously married to Jack Watson Scheck Jr. and starred in the 1986 hit Blue City alongside Judd Nelson and David Caruso.
Tunis grew up acting and dancing after high school and moved to Hollywood in her late 20s to pursue her craft.
Later in life, she became a transcendental meditation teacher and was "very much" into healthy foods, vegetarianism, and fasting.
"She loved painting drawing writing and traveling," her daughter told RadarOnline.com. "She was a devoted daughter, mother, grandmother, sister, friend and deeply religious. Our lives are forever changed."