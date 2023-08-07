Clint Eastwood’s Mistress and Mother of His Daughter Kimber Passes Away at Age 93; Pair Had Torrid 14-Year Affair

Tunis is the mother of the four-time Oscar winner’s daughter Kimber Eastwood, who famously played a White House tour guide in her dad’s 1997 blockbuster hit Absolute Power.

"My mom passed after a brief illness," Kimber, 59, told RadarOnline.com in an email statement, adding that her famous father sent his condolences to her and his grandson. "He is just as sad as I am."

Tunis and Eastwood began their illicit romance in 1964 when he was married to his first wife, Maggie Johnson, the Hollywood star’s college sweetheart.

The Dirty Harry hero and Johnson ultimately divorced in 1984 after 31 years of marriage and two children, Kyle, and Allison.