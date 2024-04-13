Disheveled Clint Eastwood Seen for the First Time in 123 Days

Clint Eastwood made a rare public appearance last month, attending a speaking event hosted by renowned conservationist Jane Goodall in his adopted hometown of Carmel-by-the-Sea, California on March 24, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The event at the Sunset Cultural Center was presented by the Wildlife Conservation Network and was part of Goodall's 90th birthday tour. The famed conservationist turned 90 on April 3.

"Went to see Jane Goodall speak in Carmel. At 90 years old, she is truly a saint," Fred Greenstein, who attended the event, wrote on LinkedIn. "Shared lessons from living with apes and her passion for protecting the planet," Talking with Jane here is a very disheveled Clint Eastwood."