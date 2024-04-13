Disheveled Clint Eastwood Seen for the First Time in 123 Days
Clint Eastwood made a rare public appearance last month, attending a speaking event hosted by renowned conservationist Jane Goodall in his adopted hometown of Carmel-by-the-Sea, California on March 24, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The event at the Sunset Cultural Center was presented by the Wildlife Conservation Network and was part of Goodall's 90th birthday tour. The famed conservationist turned 90 on April 3.
"Went to see Jane Goodall speak in Carmel. At 90 years old, she is truly a saint," Fred Greenstein, who attended the event, wrote on LinkedIn. "Shared lessons from living with apes and her passion for protecting the planet," Talking with Jane here is a very disheveled Clint Eastwood."
Eastwood, who turns 94 on May 31, sported a bushy white beard and longer-than-usual hair as he chatted with Goodall. He was accompanied by his assistant but feeling sprightly enough to get up on stage without using a cane.
Goodall is known for her work with primates, and Eastwood famously starred opposite an orangutan named Clyde in the 1978 action comedy film Every Which Way but Loose, so they presumably had plenty to talk about.
Although Eastwood hasn't been spotted out and about in years, the legendary actor has remained active in Hollywood.
He is currently directing and producing the upcoming movie Juror No. 2. Starring Nicholas Hoult and Toni Collette, the thriller follows a man serving as a juror in a murder trial who realizes that he may have caused the victim's death.
- Real-Life Hollywood Heroes! 17 Stars Who Risked Their Lives to Save Others From Death
- Clint Eastwood’s Crazy Love Life: The Women He’s Loved, Lost and Left in the Dust — All the Dirty Details!
- Clint Eastwood’s Mistress and Mother of His Daughter Kimber Passes Away at Age 93; Pair Had Torrid 14-Year Affair
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
Juror No. 2, which is expected to be Eastwood's final project, began shooting in June 2023.
Eastwood was last photographed on the film's set in Savannah, Georgia in November.
"He was happy to finally get a go-ahead from Warner for his new film, but he isn't counting on it happening again," .
"He wants to do this movie as a swan song and go out in a blazing sunset," the source explained. "Some thought Cry Macho was going to be his last film two years ago because he seemed frail even then, but the movie wasn't well received so Clint's gathering up the troops one last time — and hoping for a blockbuster."
"It's still a lot for a guy in his nineties. People do worry about his health. He's the director, but he's also involved in every other aspect like the casting and he'll likely compose the score as he's done on his other films."