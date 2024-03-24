Real-Life Hollywood Heroes! 17 Stars Who Risked Their Lives to Save Others From Death
Arnold Schwarzenegger
In 2004, Then-California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger saved a struggling swimmer's life while swimming in Hawaii. At the time, he noticed a man who seemed distressed while swimming around 100 yards offshore.
"The governor told him to hold on to the boogie board and he swam him in," his then-spokesperson, Margita Thompson, said in a statement.
After saving the man, Schwarzenegger reportedly stayed with him on the beach before asking him to wait another 30 minutes after the incident.
Clint Eastwood
Clint Eastwood transformed into a real-life superhero to save AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am Director Steve John, who choked on cheese during a volunteer party of the 2014 PGA Tour.
According to John, he drank water and ate the appetizers that caused him to choke.
"I looked in his eyes and saw that look of panic people have when they see their life passing before their eyes," Eastwood told The Carmel Pine Cone. "It looked bad."
The American Sniper director said it was his first time to use the Heimlich maneuver.
Demi Moore
Demi Moore proved how powerful words could be by using her Twitter — now X — to save a woman who claimed to be suicidal.
After seeing the woman's posts, the Indecent Proposal star reposted the tweet to seek her followers' help. The users who saw her post immediately contacted the San Jose police for help.
Authorities found the woman unharmed, though they took her into custody for evaluation after her outburst.
Dolly Parton
's costar in Dolly Parton's Christmas on the Square, Talia Hill, sat for an interview with Inside Edition, during which she revealed the country singer saved her life when she almost got hit by a vehicle.
"We were on set, and I was at the hot chocolate station, and they said 'Go back to your beginning positions,'" Hill recalled. "So, there is a vehicle moving, and I was walking, and somebody grabbed me and pulled me back -- and it was Dolly Parton."
"Well, I am an angel, you know," Parton reportedly told her, referencing her role in their film.
Gerard Butler
What was supposed to be a peaceful picnic between Gerard Butler and his mother at Taymouth Castle became an action scene when the Scottish actor suddenly heard a young boy screaming. The Angel Has Fallen star learned that the child's friend was in trouble, so he ran to the riverside and jumped into it to save then-14-year-old Daniel Smith.
"I wouldn't call myself a hero. I just acted instinctively. When I brought him out, he was lifeless. I'm just glad he's all right now," Butler said, according to The Herald Scotland. "We went to Kenmore be-cause it brought back memories of filming. The river was so beautiful when I was there that I wanted to go back."
A Tayside Police spokesman told the media, "This man had the courage and presence of mind to act quickly. If it had not been for him I doubt the boy would have survived."
Harrison Ford
While operating his helicopter, Harrison Ford flew to rescue hiker Sarah George on July 31, 2000, after the youngster suffered from heat and dehydration while on a five-hour climb on Table Mountain.
Ford responded to the area after hearing from the woman's fellow hikers, though George reportedly did not know it was the Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny at first.
"He was wearing a T-shirt and a cowboy hat," she told ABC News. "He didn't look like I'd ever seen him before."
The following year, Ford rescued a 13-year-old boy scout who got lost near the Yellowstone National Park.
Heidi Klum
While on a vacation in Hawaii, Heidi Klum and her family panicked when her then-7-year-old son, Henry, was swept away by a riptide along with two of his nannies.
She soon saved them with the help of her now-ex, Martin Kirsten.
Jamie Foxx
Jamie Foxx made everyone proud when he rescued a man from his crashed car a few seconds before it was engulfed in flames in 2016.
The Django Unchained star, who was an off-duty paramedic at the time, called 911 after hearing about the crash in Ventura County. He ran to the scene and helped the man by breaking the window and cutting the seatbelt.
"I don't look at it as heroic," Foxx shared after the rescue. "I just look at it like, you know, you just had to do something. And it all just worked out."
Jennifer Lawrence
Hunger Games star Jennifer Lawrence rescued a young girl who collapsed in front of her building in 2012.
According to X17 Online, Lawrence was walking her dog when she found the young girl. Alcohol might have played a role in the incident, per TMZ.
Kate Winslet
In 2011, a fire ravaged Richard Branson's private residence in the British Virgin Islands, where his mother was staying. Fortunately, Kate Winslet rescued the matriarch and carried her out of the place.
"My mum is 90 and can walk, but it was more just to speed the process up than anything else. But anyway, she was great. She swept her up into her arms and got them out of the house as fast as possible," the Virgin Group mogul told The Telegraph.
He added, "Talking to her, she said it's like being in a film set where you're waiting for the words 'cut' but they just don't come. So it was quite surreal for her to be in a real-life situation."
Mark Harmon
Mark Harmon saved two teenagers from the car that crashed near the NCIS actor in Los Angeles. While the driver was able to escape, the other boy was left trapped.
Pam Dawber saw the incident and informed her husband to bring a sledgehammer. Together, they broke a car window and saved Colin Specht.
"He tugged me, because I was still upside down with the seat belt in, and he ripped me out of the car," the victim said.
Matthew McConaughey
During the screening of Thirteen Conversations About One Thing at the Toronto Film Festival, Matthew McConaughey acted fast when a woman went into a seizure and gave her CPR — ultimately saving her.
"It was no big deal, she needed help, and I was there," McConaughey said.
Mila Kunis
In 2012, Mila Kunis saved a man's life while he was working at her home. The Black Swan actress reportedly put the man in a recovery position after he choked, coughed up blood and vomited.
TMZ reported about Kunis grabbing the man's head and turning it to the side so he would not choke while another person put a wallet in his mouth to prevent him from swallowing his tongue.
Patrick Dempsey
Patrick Dempsey rescued a teenage boy after the victim crashed his car on the Grey's Anatomy star's Malibu residence. The then-17 Weston Massett got trapped inside his Ford Mustang, leading Dempsey to get him out of the vehicle and stay with him until he was airlifted to the hospital.
Sean Penn
In 2005, Sean Penn set an example by rescuing strained people in New Orleans after Hurricane Katrina devastated the area. He used a boat to save the victims and even used his hand as a paddle after the motor broke.
"Whatever I can do to help," he said about his mission in the flooded street.
Simon Cowell
While appearing on X Factor, Simon Cowell noticed a contestant's strange voice, so he advised her to consult a doctor to have it checked. After her consultation, the club singer named Jacqui Gray revealed she had potentially fatal lung disease bronchiectasis.
"I want to thank them both. I may not have got through X Factor but they gave me something much more important than that...they really did save my life," she said, expressing her gratitude toward Cowell and Sharon Osbourne.
Tom Cruise
Tom Cruise aided a woman who was a victim of a hit-and-run incident while he was on his way home in 2005. He checked the victim and found out that the woman was suffering from torn ligaments in a knee.
His heroic act did not stop there. He also shouldered her hospital bill after discovering she did not have medical insurance.