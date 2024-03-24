Real-Life Hollywood Heroes! 17 Stars Who Risked Their Lives to Save Others From Death

In 2004, Then-California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger saved a struggling swimmer's life while swimming in Hawaii. At the time, he noticed a man who seemed distressed while swimming around 100 yards offshore.

"The governor told him to hold on to the boogie board and he swam him in," his then-spokesperson, Margita Thompson, said in a statement.

After saving the man, Schwarzenegger reportedly stayed with him on the beach before asking him to wait another 30 minutes after the incident.