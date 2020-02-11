Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Lindsay Lohan's Dad Michael Arrested For Strangling Estranged Wife 'He said he could stab me and get away with it,' Kate Major claims in police report.

Lindsay Lohan’s father, Michael Lohan, was arrested on Monday, February 11 for allegedly strangling his estranged wife, Kate Major, RadarOnline.com can confirm.

Michael, 59, was taken into custody by Southampton Village Police at 4:40 p.m. two miles from his home, where the incident allegedly took place.

“Lohan is charged with misdemeanor criminal obstruction of breathing or blood circulation (choking) and second degree harassment, which is a violation,” Detective Herman Lamison told Radar.

Police told Radar that while under arrest, Michael complained of chest pains and was transported to a nearby hospital where he remains.

Kate, 37, told police that Michael attacked her at their Hamptons home. She filed for separation from him after one year of marriage, in 2015.

According to the police report obtained by DailyMail , Kate claimed Michael become violent towards her after she confronted him about his internet browsing history which allegedly showed he had been searching for escort services in Houston while he was on a trip there.

In the handwritten statement, Kate claims Michael threw plastic clothing hangers at her before grabbing her by the throat, leaving her with visible bruises. She also claimed that he threatened to stab her and called her names like “braindead whore.”

Kate also claimed that Michael told her he could stab her and get away with it.

“He said he just wanted to stab me and end it all. He kept saying I was brain dead — I leave too many lights on and I’m a waste of life. He threatened to call the cops and put me away for 20 years,” SHE wrote in the police statement. “This has been an ongoing an abusive controlling hell of a life. Today he really scared me and I was scared to call 911 and my hand is sore and hard to write.”

Michael arraignment is scheduled for 2 p.m. Tuesday, February 11, at the Southampton Village Justice Court.

Michael and Kate share two sons together: Landon, 7, and Logan, 5.

This isn’t the first time Michael has been accused of domestic violence.

In 2009, a police report stated that he pushed his wife during an oral argument, and in 2011, he was arrested for allegedly trying to throw her off a balcony.

Lindsay — who is currently working on releasing new music — has not publicly addressed her father’s legal scandal.