She’s Back! Lindsay Lohan Promises To Release New Album In February Star recently dropped her single ‘Xanax’ after a 10-year hiatus from music.

Lindsay Lohan is ready for a musical comeback. According to the star, her new album is dropping in February!

The Freaky Friday actress, 33, spilled the news on Thursday, January 16, by commenting on a post shared by her fan account worldoflindsaylohan. The account shared a throwback photo of Lohan performing on stage, writing in the caption: “Hope we get LL3 this year @lindsaylohan!🎤🎶 #lindsaylohan #xanax #comingbacktome #ll3 #actress #singer #model #talented #pretty #beautiful #redhead.”

In the comment section, fans tagged Lohan, begging her to release new music. Eventually, the star responded, writing: “End of feb!”

As RadarOnline.com readers know, Lohan dropped her latest single, “Xanax,” in August 2019. One month later, she shared a music video to go with it. The track — which is reportedly about anxiety — marked her first music release in 10 years.

Lohan has shifted gears since her days as a teen star in Mean Girls, Herbie and Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen. The star — who first made a name for herself in the film industry as a child actress in The Parent Trap, and later as a pop singer in her album Speak (2004) — has turned to entrepreneurship and reality TV in recent years.

In January 2019, she launched her show Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club on MTV. It lasted for one season and was based off the lives of her Mykonos beach club staff.

“There was a renewal idea that producers hoped would perk it up for a second season,” a production source told Page Six. “It would be turned into a show about Lindsay and Dina and Ali, [but] that wasn’t going to happen.”

Despite the series’ failure, Lohan is reportedly still on track to open more beach clubs and night clubs in Greece and Dubai.

In June 2019, Lohan teased her return to music by sharing an Instagram snap of herself in a music studio. She captioned the photo with a headphones emoji. Soon after, she retweeted a report claiming that she was recording new songs. “Hard At Work,” she wrote, confirming the news.