Rudy Giuliani, the former New York City mayor and personal lawyer for Donald Trump, was disbarred in the state of New York on Tuesday after a court found that he repeatedly lied about and tried to overturn the results of the 2020 election in which Trump lost to President Joe Biden, RadarOnline.com has learned.

As Axios reports, New York's Appellate Division First Department appeals court ruled that Giuliani "communicated demonstrably false and misleading statements to courts, lawmakers, and the public at large in his capacity as lawyer for former President Donald J. Trump and the Trump campaign in connection with Trump's failed effort at reelection in 2020."

"The seriousness of respondent's misconduct cannot be overstated," the unanimous decision read. "Respondent not only deliberately violated some of the most fundamental tenets of the legal profession, but he also actively contributed to the national strife that has followed the 2020 Presidential election, for which he is entirely unrepentant."