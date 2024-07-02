Disbarred: Rudy Giuliani's New York Law License Revoked for Lying About Trump's 2020 Election Defeat
Rudy Giuliani, the former New York City mayor and personal lawyer for Donald Trump, was disbarred in the state of New York on Tuesday after a court found that he repeatedly lied about and tried to overturn the results of the 2020 election in which Trump lost to President Joe Biden, RadarOnline.com has learned.
As Axios reports, New York's Appellate Division First Department appeals court ruled that Giuliani "communicated demonstrably false and misleading statements to courts, lawmakers, and the public at large in his capacity as lawyer for former President Donald J. Trump and the Trump campaign in connection with Trump's failed effort at reelection in 2020."
"The seriousness of respondent's misconduct cannot be overstated," the unanimous decision read. "Respondent not only deliberately violated some of the most fundamental tenets of the legal profession, but he also actively contributed to the national strife that has followed the 2020 Presidential election, for which he is entirely unrepentant."
Giuliani argued in court that he "lacked knowledge that statements he had made were false and that he had a good faith basis to believe the allegations he made to support his claim that the 2020 Presidential election was stolen from his client."
"Mr. Giuliani is obviously disappointed in the decision," his attorney, Arthur Aidala, said in a statement, adding that they "put up a valiant effort" but were not surprised by the ruling. "We are weighing our appellate options."
Giuliani had already been suspended from practicing law in New York since 2021. He is also facing disbarment proceedings in Washington, D.C., where he has been suspended pending a ruling by the D.C. Court of Appeals.
- 'Disgusting': Rudy Giuliani Ignites Backlash After Calling Fulton County DA Fani Willis a 'Ho' at Christian Event
- Ex-Trump Lawyer Rudy Giuliani Pleads Not Guilty to 9 Felony Charges in Arizona Election Interference Case
- Rudy Giuliani's 80th Birthday Bash in Palm Beach 'Stormed' by Officials Serving Arizona Indictment in Front of Guests
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
In May, Giuliani was suspended from WABC radio and had his daily talk show canceled after he violated company policy by continuing to claim that the 2020 election was rigged and stolen, potentially opening the station up to legal liability.
He has been criminally charged in both Georgia and Arizona for his role in the effort to overturn the results of the 2020 election and has been ordered to pay $148 million to two Georgia election workers after a court found that he defamed them.
Giuliani's 80th birthday celebration in Palm Beach was interrupted when he was served with a notice of his Arizona indictment in May. He, along with several other Trump allies accusing of using fake electors, has pleaded not guilty to nine felony charges in the Maricopa County election interference case.