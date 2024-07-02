Was Top Vatican Cardinal MURDERED? Former Church Corruption Boss Vows to Uncover the Truth About Death He Claims is 'Shrouded in Mystery'

It’s emerged at least two of Cardinal Pell’s closest confidantes in the church had urged him not to undergo surgery in Rome and instead return home to Australia for the procedure over concerns about his safety and welfare.

While Pell had reportedly also grown worried about his security, he opted to undergo surgery at the Salvator Mundi Hospital, a private hospital in Rome.

But in a new stunning revelation, The Australian newspaper on Tuesday quoted senior sources close to the Vatican that suggested CCTV cameras at Salvator Mundi Hospital were not working at the time of Cardinal Pell’s death.

Pell was reportedly awake and appeared well after the surgery before going into sudden cardiac arrest.

The Australian also reported no medical doctor was on duty the evening the cardinal died.

“Rumours have swirled around the Holy See for months that Pell's body was left in post-autopsy disarray and not been properly dressed sparking further concerns about his last hours,” said the newspaper.

Questions have also centered around why Cardinal Pell, the former archbishop of Melbourne and Sydney, was forced to go to Salvator Mundi Hospital in the first instance; the hospital is 15 minutes away from the luxurious Gemelli Polyclinic Hospital, a facility dubbed “the third Vatican” and typically used for high-profile Catholic leaders.