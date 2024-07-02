Manhattan Prosecutors Agree to DELAY Donald Trump’s Hush Money Sentencing After Bombshell Supreme Court Immunity Ruling

According to the New York Times, the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office told the court on Tuesday that it "did not oppose” pushing back Trump’s sentencing so that Judge Juan Merchan could rule whether the prosecutors inappropriately used trial evidence from Trump’s time as president.

“Although we believe defendant’s arguments to be without merit, we do not oppose his request for leave to file and his putative request to adjourn sentencing pending determination of his motion,” the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office wrote.