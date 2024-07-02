Manhattan Prosecutors Agree to DELAY Donald Trump’s Hush Money Sentencing After Bombshell Supreme Court Immunity Ruling
Manhattan prosecutors agreed to delay Donald Trump’s upcoming criminal hush money sentencing hearing due to the Supreme Court’s recent bombshell immunity ruling, RadarOnline.com can report.
In a sensational development to come just days before Trump was scheduled to be sentenced on July 11 for his falsification of New York business records, it was revealed that the Manhattan prosecutors who led the case against the ex-president agreed to delay Trump’s sentencing for at least two weeks.
According to the New York Times, the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office told the court on Tuesday that it "did not oppose” pushing back Trump’s sentencing so that Judge Juan Merchan could rule whether the prosecutors inappropriately used trial evidence from Trump’s time as president.
“Although we believe defendant’s arguments to be without merit, we do not oppose his request for leave to file and his putative request to adjourn sentencing pending determination of his motion,” the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office wrote.
The Manhattan prosecutors also reportedly asked for a deadline of July 24 to respond to Trump’s motion – a motion that is now expected to be filed sometime later this week.
If the timeline is approved by Judge Merchan, ex-President Trump would not be sentenced until July 25 at the earliest.
As RadarOnline.com reported, ex-President Trump was found guilty of 34 counts of falsifying business records by a Manhattan jury on May 30.
The convicted ex-president was scheduled to be sentenced on July 11 – just four days before this year’s Republican National Convention kicks off in Milwaukee on July 15.
But flash forward to Monday, and the Supreme Court ruled 6-3 that presidents have absolute immunity for official acts conducted while in office but not as private citizens.
“A former president is entitled to absolute immunity from criminal prosecution for actions within his conclusive and preclusive constitutional authority,” the Supreme Court ruled this week.
“There is no immunity of unofficial acts,” the court added.
The Supreme Court’s monumental decision affected nearly all of the criminal proceedings against ex-President Trump – including not just his criminal hush money sentencing but also Jack Smith’s ongoing January 6 election interference case.
President Joe Biden blasted the Supreme Court’s immunity ruling and described the decision as one of the “darkest days in the history of America.”
“This is a fundamentally new principal and a dangerous new precedent,” Biden charged shortly after the ruling was announced on Monday. “The American people deserve to have an answer in the court before the upcoming election.”
“No one is above the law,” he added, “not even the president of the United States.”
As for Trump, he called the Supreme Court’s immunity ruling a “big win for our Constitution and democracy.”
“BIG WIN FOR OUR CONSTITUTION AND DEMOCRACY,” Trump wrote on Truth Social after the court's decision was announced on Monday. “PROUD TO BE AN AMERICAN!”