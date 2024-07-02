'A King Above the Law': President Biden SLAMS Supreme Court's Trump Immunity Ruling, Calls Decision One of the 'Darkest Days in the History of America'
President Joe Biden slammed the Supreme Court’s recent decision to grant Donald Trump immunity for certain acts committed while in the Oval Office, RadarOnline.com can report.
In the latest development to come one day after the Supreme Court ruled 6-3 that Trump had absolute immunity from prosecution for official acts committed while serving as president, Biden criticized the decision and compared Trump to a “king above the law.”
President Biden also emphasized that the Supreme Court’s ruling made it so that there were “virtually no limits on what a president can do” and that the decision marked what he described as one of the “darkest days in the history of America.”
“This is a fundamentally new principal and a dangerous new precedent,” Biden charged in a fiery five-minute speech on Monday shortly after the ruling was announced.
“The American people deserve to have an answer in the court before the upcoming election,” the president added regarding the January 6 election interference case currently against Trump.
“No one is above the law,” President Biden charged further, “not even the president of the United States.”
Meanwhile, ex-President Trump took to Truth Social on Monday to fire back after Biden compared him to a “king above the law.”
Trump dubbed his successor a “really bad and incompetent guy” and claimed that Biden “wanted to deflect” from his disastrous debate performance last week in Atlanta.
“Another attack by Crooked Joe Biden against his Political Opponent,” Trump wrote on Monday. “This is a really bad and incompetent guy. Wanted to deflect from his horrible campaign performance!”
As RadarOnline.com reported, the Supreme Court ruled 6-3 on Monday that presidents have absolute immunity for official acts conducted while in office but not as private citizens.
“A former president is entitled to absolute immunity from criminal prosecution for actions within his conclusive and preclusive constitutional authority,” the Supreme Court ruled.
“There is no immunity of unofficial acts,” the court added.
While Trump called the Supreme Court’s ruling a “big win for our Constitution and democracy,” the court’s three dissenting justices referred to the ruling as a “mockery” of the nation’s justice system.
“Today’s decision to grant former presidents criminal immunity reshapes the institution of the Presidency,” Justice Sonia Sotomayor wrote. “It makes a mockery of the principle, foundational to our Constitution and system of Government, that no man is above the law.”
“The relationship between the President and the people he serves has shifted irrevocably,” she continued. “In every use of official power, the President is now a king above the law.”
Special Prosecutor Jack Smith, who is leading the January 6 case against Trump, now must restructure his argument because of the Supreme Court’s new ruling.
Smith now must argue whether Trump, who was still president on January 6, 2021, committed actions in his official capacity as commander-in-chief or unofficially as a private citizen.