King Charles 'in Talks Over Desperate Move' to See Grandchildren Archie and Lilibet
King Charles is reportedly in talks to visit his estranged son Prince Harry and Harry's wife Meghan Markle in America so that he can spend time and bond with his grandchildren Archie, 5, and Lilibet, 3, RadarOnline.com has learned.
"He is desperate to see his them and hates the idea that Archie and Lilibet will not remember him as the warm, friendly grandfather he wants to be," author and royal commentator Tom Quinn told New Idea magazine.
The Mirror reports that Harry is "hesitant" to bring the kids back to the United Kingdom and there is "no way" that Megan would return, so the King would have to travel to their new home in Montecito, California to see them.
Another inside dished that the monarch, 75, is "feeling a little better" months after his cancer diagnosis has a gap in his schedule that could allow him to fly to the United States, making an upcoming "showdown" to end the rift in the family a real possibility.
"This feud has gone on for far too long, and Charles is anxious to sort it out — but he knows it has to be on Harry and Meghan's home turf, particularly if he wants to see his grandchildren," the source claimed.
Harry is said to be "open" to the idea of welcoming his father Montecito, while Queen Camilla and Prince William remain more hesitant about the prospect of a potential visit.
As RadarOnline.com reported last week, Quinn speculated that "Charles has had discussions about an official visit to the United States at some time in the future, and there is no doubt if it goes ahead he would build in time to visit his youngest son and his grandchildren."
Quinn added, however, "there are mountains of planning to be overcome" before the potential visit "becomes even a remote possibility."
Royal expert Jennie Bond recently told OK!, "Having grandchildren is a powerful tug on the heartstrings. Little people who are part of your bloodline and have had nothing to do with family quarrels and tensions. So I can imagine that the King very much wants the chance to get to know Archie and Lilibet and to create some memories for them."
She said that a shared love for the kids might allow Charles and Harry to "forgive, if not forget, the bitter rows of the past," adding, "I fervently hope that Harry will not follow Meghan’s example of remaining obdurately estranged from her father and most of her family."