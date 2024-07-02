King Charles 'in Talks Over Desperate Move' to See Grandchildren Archie and Lilibet

King Charles is reportedly in talks to visit his estranged son Prince Harry and Harry's wife Meghan Markle in America so that he can spend time and bond with his grandchildren Archie, 5, and Lilibet, 3, RadarOnline.com has learned.

"He is desperate to see his them and hates the idea that Archie and Lilibet will not remember him as the warm, friendly grandfather he wants to be," author and royal commentator Tom Quinn told New Idea magazine.