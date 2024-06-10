Donald Trump's Pre-Sentencing Probation Interview Set for MONDAY as Convicted Felon Ex-Prez Faces Serious Threat of Jail Time
Donald Trump is scheduled to meet with a New York City probation officer this week in connection to his criminal conviction on all counts in the recent "hush money" case against him, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In the latest development to come just days after the former president was found guilty on 34 counts of falsifying New York business records late last month, it was revealed that Trump was set to meet with a probation officer on Monday.
According to NBC News, the pre-sentencing probation interview would take place virtually.
Trump is expected to attend the virtual interview from his Mar-a-Lago residence alongside his defense attorney, Todd Blanche.
Sources familiar with the upcoming pre-sentencing probation interview revealed that the meeting would be held over a “special virtual network” that included “added security measures.” The sources also revealed that Trump’s probation interviewer would be a female.
Other insiders familiar with the embattled ex-president’s upcoming interview acknowledged that it was “unusual” for a defendant to appear virtually for a pre-sentencing meeting.
Martin Horn, who previously served as commissioner of the New York City Department of Corrections and Probation, explained that it was “highly unusual for a pre-sentence investigation interview to be done over Zoom.”
But Horn also admitted that an in-person visit by ex-President Trump to the New York City probation office would be “very disruptive” to the office’s usual day-to-day proceedings.
“You can argue that Trump’s appearance at the probation office on the 10th floor of the Criminal Court Building in Manhattan where his trial took place, with Secret Service and press following him, would be very disruptive to the probation office and unfair to other defendants who might not want to be identified,” Horn explained to NBC News on Monday.
“So in the end,” he added, “this might be better for the probation officer.”
- Marjorie Taylor Greene Compares Donald Trump to Jesus During Las Vegas Rally: 'The Man That I Worship is Also a Convicted Felon'
- Trump Hush Money Prosecutors Called Out for Epic Lie Over Melania Trump Being Pregnant During Ex-Prez’s Alleged Affair With Playboy Playmate
- Trump Will Die in Prison if He Loses Re-election, Former Federal Prosecutor Predicts
Horn also explained that the main purpose of the ex-president’s pre-sentencing probation interview on Monday was to collect information on Trump’s social and criminal history, his financial resources, his history of mental health, any potential physical or addiction issues, and to assess the former president’s current living situation.
It was also revealed that Trump’s defense team has until June 13 to submit their sentencing recommendation.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
While it is unclear what kind of sentencing Trump’s defense team might recommend for their ex-president client, sources familiar with the matter indicated that the prosecution was expected to recommend jail time for Trump.
“It is unlikely to move the needle because the judge knows so much about his background,” Duncan Levin, a former Manhattan prosecutor-turned-defense attorney, said regarding Trump’s pre-sentencing probation hearing.
“To the extent that an E felony is punishable by jail, this case screams out for jail time, [Trump] has shown no remorse and has been held in contempt 10 times, but the judge warned him if he breaks the gag order, I will send you to jail and then he did it again several times,” Levin continued.
“And subverting the election process is as serious a records violation as has ever come through the New York courts.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Trump was convicted on 34 felony counts of falsifying business records by a New York jury on May 30.
Judge Juan Merchan scheduled the convicted felon ex-president’s sentencing hearing for July 11 – just four days before this year’s Republican National Convention kicks off in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on July 15.