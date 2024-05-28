Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

Despite that, Pope Francis has continued to uphold the Vatican's official policy, approved under his predecessor Pope Benedict XVI in 2005, that "the Church, while profoundly respecting the persons in question, cannot admit to the seminary or to holy orders those who practice homosexuality, present deep-seated homosexual tendencies or support the so-called 'gay culture.'"

In 2018, Francis reportedly warned Italian bishops in another closed-door meeting that applicants to the priesthood should be vetted carefully and anyone suspected of being gay should be rejected. "If in doubt, better not let them enter," he was quoted as saying at the time.

His most recent remarks came after bishops proposed amendments to the established guidelines for seminary candidates.