Is CNN Dead? Primetime Ratings Drop to Three-Decade Low — a Paltry 83,000 Viewers in 25-54 Demo Suggests ‘Public Disinterest in Trump Drama’

CNN recently suffered a significant blow in its primetime ratings, RadarOnline.com has learned, creating concerns that the struggling news network may not survive for very much longer.

In a surprising development to come as CNN has been plagued with internal shakeups and plummeting viewership numbers, it was revealed that the cable channel experienced its lowest-rated week in the coveted 25-54 age demographic since 1991 during the week of May 13-19.