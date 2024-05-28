Jimmy Kimmel Reveals Son Billy, 7, Had Third Open-Heart Surgery Over Memorial Day Weekend: 'We Went Into This Experience With a Lot of Optimism and Nearly as Much Fear'

The comedian went on to thank "Billy’s doctors, led by the brilliant surgeon Vaughn Starnes, cardiologist Tim Casarez and the excellent, hard-working staff, doctors, nurses and nurse practitioners at CHLA, including, but certainly not limited to Misty, Ann, Sylvia, Dana, Caleigh, Nick, Bekah, Julie, Kenny, Caroline, Lisa, Stephanie, Ellize, Ivy, Pam and Carrie" who "came through for us with immeasurable kindness and expertise."

"Walking around this hospital, meeting parents at their most vulnerable, children in pain and the miracle workers who do everything in their considerable power to save them is a humbling experience," he wrote. "We hope you never need CHLA, but if you do - know that they help families regardless of their ability to pay, thanks largely to the Affordable Care Act (another salute to the late Senator John McCain), generous donations from companies like Disney, which I am proud to work for and especially from generous people like you."

"Thanks to those loving strangers who took time to pray for and send positive energy to our baby, thanks to our family and friends for rallying around us to an almost-ridiculous extent, thank you to my wife Molly [McNeary] for being stronger than is reasonable for any Mom to be and Billy, you are the toughest (and funniest) 7 year-old we know. There are so many parents and children who aren’t fortunate enough to go home after five days. Please share your love, hearts and prayers with them."