BREAKING NEWS
Final Moments Alive: New CCTV Shows Dr Michael Mosley On Tragic Final Walk — 2 Hours Before He Died From ‘Heat Exhaustion’

CCTV footage of Dr. Michael Mosley's final moments show his tragic last walk through the Greek island of Symi just two hours before his death.

Jun. 11 2024, Published 9:37 a.m. ET

Haunting CCTV footage of Dr. Michael Mosley's final moments show his tragic last walk through the Greek island of Symi just two hours before his death, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The British television doctor, 67, was found dead on Sunday, just 90 seconds from the safety of a nearby beach bar, following a five-day search prompted by his mysterious disappearance.

The Sun reports that Mosley, who had been vacationing on Symi with his wife, went missing after visiting St. Nikolas beach with friends on Wednesday and deciding to walk back to his accommodations.

His wife alerted local police on Wednesday evening after Mosley failed to return from what should have been a 20-minute walk. It is believed that he took a wrong turn and ended up on an arduous two-hour hike through mountainous terrain in brutal 37C (nearly 99 degrees F) heat.

It is believed that Mosley took a wrong turn and ended up on an arduous two-hour hike through mountainous terrain in brutal 37C (nearly 99 degrees F) heat.

In newly emerged CCTV footage from Mosley's fateful trek, the TV health expert can be seen clutching an umbrella as he walks past a house and later struggling to make his way through the rocky landscape.

He is believed to have sat down on the slope, where he lost consciousness and later died of heat exhaustion. Although an official cause of death has yet to be determined, the coroner's initial examinations concluded that he passed away from "natural causes."

He is believed to have sat down on the slope, where he lost consciousness and later died of heat exhaustion.

The health guru's body was discovered just 100 meters from the shoreline occupied by the Agia Marina beach resort at the bottom of the mountain, although he was on the other side of a fence and not on a designated pathway.

"Everyone wanted to find him alive. It's been hard, very hard and no one ever thought we'd ever find him where we did, so near to the beach," Mosley's heartbroken wife said on Sunday. "He so very nearly made it."

His wife, Dr. Clare Bailey, confirmed his shocking passing after a desperate five-day search during which police officers, firefighters, divers and a helicopter were deployed.

Mosley is believed to have died just two hours after setting off on his walk, without his phone, carrying only an umbrella, a rucksack, and a small bottle of water.

"We are saddened and in complete shock," Symi mayor Lefteris Papakaloudoukas said of the presenter's tragic death on holiday.

