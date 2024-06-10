REVEALED: TV Doctor Michael Mosley Died of Natural Causes After Mysteriously Vanishing in Greece, Police Say
British television doctor Michael Mosley died of "natural causes," according to an initial post-mortem examination which determined that he passed away on the same day he vanished.
The 67-year-old was found dead on Sunday, days after he mysteriously went missing in Greece, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to reports, Mosley's body was discovered two and a half hours after leaving his wife, Clare, to go on a walk. He was located lying face-up by a fence at the resort of Agia Marina.
Greek police spokeswoman Konstantia Dimoglidou said there were no injuries that would have caused his sudden death. Foul play has also been ruled out, per The Guardian, while a toxicology and histology report have been ordered.
His wife, Dr. Clare Bailey, confirmed his shocking passing after a desperate five-day search during which police officers, firefighters, divers and a helicopter were deployed.
Symi mayor Eleftherios Papakalodoukas revealed it was a bizarre chain of events. "It was so strange and crazy because he stared on one side [of the bay] to the other side. The island is so small, so [there] can not be missing any person."
"He started his way from St Nicholas beach without a mobile phone. He did not make any stops. He did not drink any coffee and then he was rushing from the path toward Agia Marina."
Prior to the tragic discovery, Mosley was captured on CCTV footage by a beach restaurant stumbling around for several minutes before he ventured down a slope close to a perimeter fence.
Mosley had a small bottle of water in tow as he made his trek in scalding 37C heat. He was seen carrying an umbrella in the town of Pedi before he made a wrong turn onto a mountain path.
"He did an incredible climb, took the wrong route and collapsed where he couldn't be easily seen by the extensive search team," Clare shared in a heartfelt statement following news of his death.
"It's devastating to have lost Michael, my wonderful, funny, kind and brilliant husband. We had an incredibly lucky life together," she added. "We loved each other very much and were so happy together."
"My family and I have been hugely comforted by the outpouring of love from people from around the world," Clare continued. "It's clear that Michael meant a huge amount to so many of you."
Among his many accomplishments, Mosley notably appeared on Trust Me, I'm a Doctor, and hosted a podcast called "Just One Thing" before his passing.
He also wrote a column for the Daily Mail and was known for his 2013 book The Fast Diet.