Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Celebrity deaths

REVEALED: TV Doctor Michael Mosley Died of Natural Causes After Mysteriously Vanishing in Greece, Police Say

michael mosely thehouseofwellness youtube
Source: The House of Wellness/YouTube

His wife, Dr. Clare Bailey, confirmed his shocking passing after a desperate five-day search during which police officers, firefighters, divers and a helicopter were deployed.

By:

Jun. 10 2024, Published 4:30 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

British television doctor Michael Mosley died of "natural causes," according to an initial post-mortem examination which determined that he passed away on the same day he vanished.

The 67-year-old was found dead on Sunday, days after he mysteriously went missing in Greece, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Article continues below advertisement
michael mosely thehouseofwellness youtube
Source: The House of Wellness/YouTube

Mosley was captured on CCTV footage by a beach restaurant stumbling around for several minutes before he ventured down a slope close to a perimeter fence.

According to reports, Mosley's body was discovered two and a half hours after leaving his wife, Clare, to go on a walk. He was located lying face-up by a fence at the resort of Agia Marina.

Greek police spokeswoman Konstantia Dimoglidou said there were no injuries that would have caused his sudden death. Foul play has also been ruled out, per The Guardian, while a toxicology and histology report have been ordered.

His wife, Dr. Clare Bailey, confirmed his shocking passing after a desperate five-day search during which police officers, firefighters, divers and a helicopter were deployed.

Article continues below advertisement

Symi mayor Eleftherios Papakalodoukas revealed it was a bizarre chain of events. "It was so strange and crazy because he stared on one side [of the bay] to the other side. The island is so small, so [there] can not be missing any person."

"He started his way from St Nicholas beach without a mobile phone. He did not make any stops. He did not drink any coffee and then he was rushing from the path toward Agia Marina."

Prior to the tragic discovery, Mosley was captured on CCTV footage by a beach restaurant stumbling around for several minutes before he ventured down a slope close to a perimeter fence.

MORE ON:
Celebrity deaths
Article continues below advertisement
Article continues below advertisement

Mosley had a small bottle of water in tow as he made his trek in scalding 37C heat. He was seen carrying an umbrella in the town of Pedi before he made a wrong turn onto a mountain path.

"He did an incredible climb, took the wrong route and collapsed where he couldn't be easily seen by the extensive search team," Clare shared in a heartfelt statement following news of his death.

"It's devastating to have lost Michael, my wonderful, funny, kind and brilliant husband. We had an incredibly lucky life together," she added. "We loved each other very much and were so happy together."

Article continues below advertisement

"My family and I have been hugely comforted by the outpouring of love from people from around the world," Clare continued. "It's clear that Michael meant a huge amount to so many of you."

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

Among his many accomplishments, Mosley notably appeared on Trust Me, I'm a Doctor, and hosted a podcast called "Just One Thing" before his passing.

He also wrote a column for the Daily Mail and was known for his 2013 book The Fast Diet.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.