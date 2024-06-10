According to reports, Mosley's body was discovered two and a half hours after leaving his wife, Clare, to go on a walk. He was located lying face-up by a fence at the resort of Agia Marina.

Greek police spokeswoman Konstantia Dimoglidou said there were no injuries that would have caused his sudden death. Foul play has also been ruled out, per The Guardian, while a toxicology and histology report have been ordered.

His wife, Dr. Clare Bailey, confirmed his shocking passing after a desperate five-day search during which police officers, firefighters, divers and a helicopter were deployed.