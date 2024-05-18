Rudy Giuliani's 80th Birthday Bash in Palm Beach 'Stormed' by Officials Serving Arizona Indictment in Front of Guests

The incident took place late at night during Giuliani's birthday party, attended by nearly 200 guests, including notable figures like Roger Stone and Steve Bannon.

Two officials from Arizona's attorney general's office made a grand entrance around 11 p.m. to deliver the legal documents accusing Giuliani and 17 others of involvement in a scheme to overturn the 2020 election.

The unexpected turn of events led to commotion among the party attendees, with some expressing their shock and discomfort.