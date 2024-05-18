Rudy Giuliani's 80th Birthday Bash in Palm Beach 'Stormed' by Officials Serving Arizona Indictment in Front of Guests
Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani's 80th birthday celebration in Palm Beach was interrupted when he was served with a notice of his Arizona indictment. Party guests compared the event to the storming of Normandy.
The incident took place late at night during Giuliani's birthday party, attended by nearly 200 guests, including notable figures like Roger Stone and Steve Bannon.
Two officials from Arizona's attorney general's office made a grand entrance around 11 p.m. to deliver the legal documents accusing Giuliani and 17 others of involvement in a scheme to overturn the 2020 election.
The unexpected turn of events led to commotion among the party attendees, with some expressing their shock and discomfort.
“While crime in Arizona is at an all-time high, the Arizona Secretary of State’s office felt it was a good use of resources to send multiple agents across the country to storm an 80th birthday party like it was Normandy,” said Caroline Wren, a top GOP consultant, who hosted the birthday party at her home.
Giuliani’s political advisor Ted Goodman released a similar sentiment, telling the New York Post, "It’s unfortunate that they chose to barge up and startle guests during a celebration of this man’s 80th birthday."
"They could’ve shown a little more respect for the man who comforted the nation following September 11th and who stands up for law enforcement and the men and women in blue," Goodman continued.
“In Arizona, and the United States, the people elected Joseph Biden as President on November 3, 2020,” the indictment reads. “Unwilling to accept this fact, Defendants and unindicted coconspirators schemed to prevent the lawful transfer of the presidency to keep Unindicted Coconspirator 1 in office against the will of Arizona’s voters.”
Giuliani, the final individual among the 18 defendants in the case to be served with the indictment, had been evading authorities for weeks prior to the Palm Beach incident.
The charges in the indictment, related to the "fake electors" plot, include fraud, forgery and conspiracy.
Notable figures like Mark Meadows and Kelli Ward were also among those indicted for their alleged involvement in the scheme to prevent the lawful transfer of the presidency after the 2020 election.
Several coconspirators, such as Sidney Powell and Kenneth Chesebro, have flipped and pleaded guilty to conspiracy to interfere with election duties.