Mark Meadows Slapped With $1 Million Lawsuit by Publisher, Accused of Making False Statements in Book

The suit was filed after Meadows made a plea deal with special counsel Jack Smith's team to receive immunity to testify before a grand jury, contradicting statements he made in his book, The Chief's Chief.

According to Meadows’s testimony, Trump was being "dishonest" with voters when he claimed victory on election night. ABC reported that Meadows admitted Trump lost the election when questioned by prosecutors.

The opening sentence of the book in question reads, "I KNEW HE DIDN'T LOSE."

All Seasons Press is asking for the $350,000 they paid Meadows as an advance for the book, as well as $600,000 in out-of-pocket damages, and at least $1 million for reputational damage suffered by the company.