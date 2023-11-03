Mark Meadows Slapped With $1 Million Lawsuit by Publisher, Accused of Making False Statements in Book
Former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows is being sued by the publishers of his book for including false statements about former President Donald Trump’s claims surrounding the 2020 election, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The publishers, All Seasons Press, filed a suit in Sarastoa County, Florida, that reads, "Meadows, the former White House Chief of Staff under President Donald J. Trump, promised and represented that ‘all statements contained in the Work are true and based on reasonable research for accuracy' and that he 'has not made any misrepresentations to the Publisher about the Work."
“Meadows breached those warranties causing ASP to suffer significant monetary and reputational damage when the media widely reported … that he warned President Trump against claiming that election fraud corrupted the electoral votes cast in the 2020 Presidential Election and that neither he nor former President Trump actually believed such claims," the suit continued.
The suit was filed after Meadows made a plea deal with special counsel Jack Smith's team to receive immunity to testify before a grand jury, contradicting statements he made in his book, The Chief's Chief.
According to Meadows’s testimony, Trump was being "dishonest" with voters when he claimed victory on election night. ABC reported that Meadows admitted Trump lost the election when questioned by prosecutors.
The opening sentence of the book in question reads, "I KNEW HE DIDN'T LOSE."
All Seasons Press is asking for the $350,000 they paid Meadows as an advance for the book, as well as $600,000 in out-of-pocket damages, and at least $1 million for reputational damage suffered by the company.
According to The Hill, in December 2021, the book publisher sent a letter to Meadows saying it would withhold the final of three $116,666 advance payments over concerns his book may contain false information.
The former chief of staff's son, Blake, sent a letter to the publishing house demanding the final installment.
According to the suit, Meadow's son wrote, "Mr. Meadows is aware of the specious allegations that were published regarding a portion of the book which was taken out of context, and which have already been addressed by both Mr. Meadows and former President Trump in multiple press releases."
All Seasons Press claimed that the decision to publish the book was made "after conducting the appropriate due diligence and based upon repeated assurances from Meadows that facts in the Book were true.”
However, they were worried about the book's bottom line after rumors began to circulate about Meadows cooperating with the prosecution.
The suit states, "As a result, public interest in the Book, the truth of which was increasingly in doubt, precipitously declined, and ASP sold only approximately 60,000 of the 200,000 first printing of the Book."