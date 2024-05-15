Donald Trump's Gold-Plated Private Jet Clips Another Plane on Runway After Landing in Florida
Donald Trump's private plane clipped another aircraft on a runway in Florida over the weekend, RadarOnline.com can confirm after reviewing reports by the Federal Aviation Administration.
The former president's gold-plated Boeing 757 was taxing at West Palm Beach International Airport on Sunday when its wing collided with a parked corporate jet.
The FAA issued a notice reading, “AIRCRAFT TAXIING AND WINGLET STRUCK THE REAR ELEVATOR OF A PARKED VISTAJET.”
The notice included the jet's registration number, N757AF, which can be seen on the side of Trump's aircraft in photos. FAA records for this registration number list the plane's owner as DJT Operations LLC, a company owned by Trump.
The FAA also said in a statement: "A privately owned Boeing 757 landed safely at West Palm Beach International Airport around 1:20 a.m. local time on Sunday, May 12. While taxiing, its winglet contacted a parked and unoccupied corporate jet."
"The incident occurred in an area of the airport where the FAA does not direct aircraft,” the statement continued, "The FAA is investigating."
A person familiar with the incident told The Washington Post that the accident occurred as a ground crew was directing the plane.
The extent of damage was listed as unknown, and it was unclear who was on board at the time, but no injuries were reported.
Trump bought the plane, dubbed "Trump Force One," in 2010 for $100 million and it became a fixture at his campaign rallies. The jet has the capacity to carry 43 passengers and features two private bedrooms, three bathrooms, dining areas, and conference rooms.
Boeing discontinued the 757 in 2004, and in January, Trump posted to his alternative social media platform, Truth Social, urging the company to resume building the model.
"Boeing should bring back the 757, the most beautiful, best handling plane (from the pilots standpoint!) that Boeing ever made," he wrote. "Stop with the crazy extensions of the 737, the worst looking plane in the air. All you get is the 737Max - and how did that work out? It seems cursed! Go back to the 'Praying Mantis,' the greatest of them all. I did!"
Trump was due back in court on Monday morning for his ongoing hush money trial in New York, where is charged with 34 counts of falsifying business documents to conceal a scheme aimed at influencing the outcome of the 2016 presidential election.
Star witness Michael Cohen, Trump's former personal attorney and "fixer," took the stand on Monday and Tuesday and testified against his ex-boss.