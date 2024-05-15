Donald Trump's Gold-Plated Private Jet Clips Another Plane on Runway After Landing in Florida

Donald Trump's private plane clipped another aircraft on a runway in Florida over the weekend, RadarOnline.com can confirm after reviewing reports by the Federal Aviation Administration.

The former president's gold-plated Boeing 757 was taxing at West Palm Beach International Airport on Sunday when its wing collided with a parked corporate jet.

The FAA issued a notice reading, “AIRCRAFT TAXIING AND WINGLET STRUCK THE REAR ELEVATOR OF A PARKED VISTAJET.”